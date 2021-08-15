Golf: Lydia Ko blitzes final round at Scottish Open for another top two finish

Lydia Ko plays her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links. Photo / Getty

Golfer Lydia Ko has blitzed her final round to finish tied for second at the Scottish Open.

Ko shot a nine-under par 63 which included seven birdies - and an eagle on the par four 17th.

The world number nine finished at 14-under for the tournament, three strokes behind winner Ryann O'Toole from the United States.

O'Toole became the sixth first-time winner of the 2021 season after shooting an eight-under 68.

It is Ko's third second place of the year and her sixth top 10 finish.

Ko went straight into the Scottish Open on the back of her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she prepares for the British Open next week less than an hour away in Carnoustie.

Her best finish at the British Open was tied for third in 2015 after twice being the leading amateur in 2012 and 2013. Ko has already had two top six finishes at majors this year heading into the final major of the year.

On the European Tour, Kiwi Ryan Fox finished in a share of 13th at the Cazoo Classic in Kent, England following a two-under 70 in his final round. Scotland's Calum Hill won the tournament for his maiden title.