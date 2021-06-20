Golf: Live updates US Open final round

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the U.S Open. Photo / AP

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the U.S Open. Photo / AP

Follow live updates of the final round of the US Open at Torrey Pines.

Get ready for a wild ride to the finish in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Four players are tied for the lead at 4 under and six more are a shot back.

The leaders include major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Luis Oosthuizen. They're joined by Russell Henley after he bogeyed the long par-4 sixth hole.

The group at 3 under includes two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.