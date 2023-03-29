Fiona Xu. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kiwi Fiona Xu has made a strong start to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Georgia.

The Titirangi club member opened the three-round tournament with an even-par 72 to sit in a share of 12th place, six shots off the lead.

Xu earned a spot in the tournament after winning the Australian Women’s Amateur last year, the first Kiwi to do so since Lydia Ko in 2012.

The 18-year-old had four birdies and four bogies on the opening day at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

The tournament debuted in 2019 and holds the first two rounds at Champions Retreat before the final round takes place at the famed Augusta course a week before the US Masters.

American phenom Rose Zhang, the top-ranked female amateur in the world, leads the tournament after a six-under 66.