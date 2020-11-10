Golf: John Rahm pulls off remarkable pond bounce hole in one at Masters practice

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has proven he's got the skills ahead of this week's US Masters with a remarkable hole in one during a practice round at Augusta.

The world number two bounced his ball off the pond at the 16th hole three times before it bounced onto the front of the green and rolled into the hole.

It was the perfect way to celebrate his 26th birthday.

Some are even calling it the best hole in one of all time.

"That must be, without any question, the greatest hole in one in history. I'd like to see a better one," one fan said on Twitter.

Hitting bouncing shots at the 16th is a tradition at the golf major which has been moved from its usual date in April to November due to Covid-19.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Even more remarkable is that it wasn't his first ace of the week. A day earlier Rahm stuck a genuine hole in one on the par three fourth hole.

Rahm's best finish is fourth at the Masters, in 2018, and heads into the tournament as second favourite behind Bryson DeChambeau.