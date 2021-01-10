Golf: Former world number one Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur during round

Justin Thomas has apologised for uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"It's inexcusable," Thomas said. "First off, I just apologise. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do.

"Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas said he was not aware that it had been picked up and was a topic on social media until after his round. He finished with a 5-under 68 and is four shots back of the lead.

Former world number one Justin Thomas. Photo / Photosport

The PGA Tour said in a statement, "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable."

He is likely to be fined for conduct unbecoming a professional, though the PGA Tour does not disclose conduct punishment.

Hope someone can get @JustinThomas34 to talk about why he used the language he did after missing his par putt on 4. I’m all for these guys being able to swear and show emotion, but if I heard what I’m pretty positive I heard, then that’s really, really not good. — Shaun Bisson (@shaun_bisson) January 10, 2021

#Golf #JustinThomas @JustinThomas34

That's not who you are?

It is exactly who you are & everyone else who uses any sort of racial or homophobic epithets - they roll right off your tongue easily & that means:

That Is Exactly Who You Are. So don't lie about it. @PGA @PGATOUR @HRC — Dr. K. Lee BLM-#RBG Ruth-Less (@GayEqualGlobal) January 10, 2021

A year ago, Scott Piercy lost two endorsement deals for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, when he announced he was suspending his campaign. Piercy also referenced the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Patrick Reed also had to apologise in Shanghai in 2014 when he cursed in conjunction with a homophobic slur after three-putting.

Thomas, who reached No. 1 in the world for one week last year, is the defending champion at Kapalua.

"It's bad. There's no other way to put it," Thomas said. "I need to do better, I need to be better. It's definitely a learning experience. I just ... I deeply apologise to everybody and anybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."