Lydia Ko has reached the world No 1 ranking for the first time since 2017. Photo / AP

The coach credited with Lydia Ko’s rise back to golf’s summit believes the world No 1 may walk away from the sport next year.

Sean Foley started working with Ko when she was ranked outside the top 50 in July 2020. The swing coach who worked with Tiger Woods and helped Justin Rose reach world No 1 lived 30 minutes from the Kiwi golfer in Orlando, and the relationship thrived at a time when Covid was spreading around the globe.

The pair parted company for ‘logistical’ reasons in October due to the Kiwi spending more time at her fiancée’s home in San Francisco than at her home in Orlando. But by then, ranked third in the world and at the top of her game, Foley felt he wasn’t needed.

Describing the New Zealander as a generational player, Foley told the Herald he’s proud of what they achieved together.

“When you work with a player, like when I worked with Justin Rose, we made a goal to get to No 1 in the world and we accomplished that, and the same with Lydia and trying to help Tiger get back to the top of his game as well. Players come to you because they need help. I just feel like Lydia is now where she probably should be,” Foley said.

But Foley thinks Ko’s career is fast drawing to an end, with qualifying for golf’s Hall of Fame her major career goal still to achieve.

“She’s at 25 points out of the 27 to make the Hall of Fame. After she makes the Hall of Fame, which could probably be within the next two or three events she plays - it potentially will be in the first 10 - I think that’ll be her swansong.

“It’s a different sport for men and women in the sense Lorena Ochoa [retired at 30], Annika Sorenstam [at 38] - we’ve seen the greats walk away from golf way before we have in the men’s game. And that’s because dads aren’t as important as mums. I think we all probably can admit that. My kids don’t come to me when they need something.”

He highlights Ko’s gains in her mobility and strength as the key areas of improvement in the time the pair spent together, benefiting her off the tee and in her iron play.

“She’s worth cheering for because she works as hard as anybody. I don’t think anyone loves working out for two hours a day, but I haven’t seen too many people who are so excited to go work out for two hours a day [like Ko]. So she’s at exactly where she’s put herself. And she should probably be able to stay at that level as long as she wants to.”

While Foley believes it could be a matter of months before the world No 1, who turns 26 in April, pulls the pin, Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols told the Herald she has an inkling Ko will play through to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I spoke to Lydia’s sister (Sura Ko) at the Tour Championship and she said the Paris Olympics are a huge goal of hers and that might be the ending she’s working towards before riding off in the sunset after that,” Nichols said.

“I do think there’s a sense of urgency with Lydia. She’s always said she won’t play after 30. I don’t think she will make it to 30.”