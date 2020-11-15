Golf: Dustin Johnson wins US Masters with record score at Augusta

Dustin Johnson, right, reacts after teeing off on the 14th hole next to Sungjae Im. Photo / AP

There's no doubt about Dustin Johnson's status as the top golfer in the world.

The world number one has crushed the field to claim his second major with a record victory at the US Masters today.

Johnson has gone wire-to-wire to secure his first Masters victory, finishing on 20-under which is a Masters record. Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Speith (2015) held the previous record of the best Masters total score of 18-under.

The victory follows his FedEX Cup title two months ago where he walked away with US$15m in prize money.

Johnson, who began the tournament with a first round 65, carded a four-under 68 to finish five shots clear of Australia Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae Im in second.

Dustin Johnson hits on the 14th fairway during the final round of the Masters. Photo / AP

Smith became the first player to ever shoot all four rounds in the 60s. In 84 stagings of the Masters, Smith and Im's scores of 15-under would have been enough to earn a green jacket in 79 of them.

Im broke the record for the lowest total score on Masters debut.

Justin Thomas finished in fourth at 12-under with South Africa's Dylan Frittelli and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland a shot back in fifth.

Johnson's previous major victory was the 2016 US Open. He finished second behind Tiger Woods at Augusta last year and went into this year's tournament with four straight top 10 finishes at the Masters.

The quirk of the Covid-19 changed schedule means Johnson will defend his title at Augusta in April, where it will be back to its normal spot as the first major of 2021.