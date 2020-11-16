Golf: Dustin Johnson breaks down after US Masters win sinks in

Dustin Johnson has given insight to just how much winning the Masters meant to him.

The world number one crushed the field to claim his first Masters victory, finishing on 20-under which is a Masters record.

Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Speith (2015) held the previous record of the best Masters total score of 18-under.

When interviewed following the historic victory, he was hardly able to string together a sentence as the emotion began to set it.

"It's a dream come true, as a kid, I always dreamed about being a Masters champion," he said before welling up with tears.

"It's just incredible obviously as you can tell."

Johnson took a few deep breathes before apologising.

"I've never had this much trouble gathering myself. On the golf course, I'm pretty good at it, out here, I'm not."

Dustin Johnson hits on the 14th fairway during the final round of the Masters. Photo / AP

He was then asked to give insight as to why it meant so much to him before the chat was wrapped up.

"I put in a lot of hard work, I've got a great team ... I can't even talk."

Johnson, who began the tournament with a first-round 65, carded a four-under 68 to finish five shots clear of Australia Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae I'm in second.

Smith became the first player to ever shoot all four rounds in the 60s. In 84 stagings of the Masters, Smith and Im's scores of 15-under would have been enough to earn a green jacket in 79 of them.

Im broke the record for the lowest total score on Masters debut.

Justin Thomas finished in fourth at 12-under with South Africa's Dylan Frittelli and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland a shot back in fifth.