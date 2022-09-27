Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport

Golf: Daniel Hillier on the cusp of securing DP World Tour card

Matt Brown
By
3 mins to read
Daniel Hillier celebrates one of ten birdies during his final round at the Swiss Challenge. Photo / Getty

Wellington golfer Daniel Hillier is likely to join Ryan Fox on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) next season after his stunning victory at the European Challenge Tour's Swiss Challenge tournament in France.

