Golf: Brooks Koepka can't hide his dislike for Bryson DeChambeau in PGA Championship interview

Brooks Koepka can't hide his hate for Bryson DeChambeau.

Phil Mickelson's historic win at the PGA Championship may have been the story of the weekend, but a previously unaired video of second-placed Brooks Koepka has sparked possibly an even bigger reaction from golf fans.

Koepka, who finished two shots behind Mickelson in a tie for second at the major tournament, was questioned about how his second day went and couldn't hide his frustration in an interview after his round.

Add his well-documented fued with Bryson DeChambeau and you get what transpired in the sensational interview, with Koepka dropping several f-bombs and showing utter disdain for his fellow American.

In the clip, Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis begins questioning Koepka about his second round.

As Lewis was speaking, Koepka appears to be distracted and eventually loses his train of thought as DeChambeau walks behind him in the shot.

"Sometimes… ummm… I f***ing lost… I lost my train of thought hearing that bullshit. F***ing Christ," Koepka says on camera.

"We're gonna enjoy that in the TV compound," Lewis says with a smile, to which Koepka replies: "I honestly wouldn't even care."

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

It's unclear what DeChambeau said or if it was merely his presence – or the fact that he was wearing steel spikes – that irked Koepka, but it shows how much the two don't really like each other.

The duo's petty feud dates back to January last year, when DeChambeau took a shot at Koepka's physique during a Twitch stream.

"I don't know if his genetics even make him look good, to be honest," DeChambeau said on the gaming streaming platform. "I mean, the Body Issue, he didn't have any abs, I can tell you that. I've got some abs."

Bryson goes after Brooks’ physique!! pic.twitter.com/NSugaoCs1h — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) January 15, 2020

The comments came after Koepka lost 20 pounds during the 2019 season ahead of featuring on ESPN's The Body Issue.

Koepka, who would go on to win his fourth major a few months later, would hit back at DeChambeau on Twitter.

"You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his four major trophies.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Koepka has since fired several light-hearted jabs at DeChambeau, while the big man known as "The Scientist" has stayed comparatively quiet.

DeChambeau does appear to be aware of the recent video, which has gone viral on social media, commenting on Instagram: "You know you can fix spike marks now."

🚨 Bryson is aware of the video 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aFuDdMbrbU — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 25, 2021

Golf fans couldn't get enough of the video:

On the short list for the most honest sports interview in 2021. https://t.co/bZwbTwstv5 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 25, 2021