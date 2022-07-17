Cameron Smith of Australia walks on the 14th hole with Kiwi caddie Sam Pinfold. Photo / Getty

Australian Cameron Smith has shot a superb back nine to win his maiden major at the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Smith shot 30 on the final nine holes with six birdies to finish the tournament at 20-under, one shot ahead of American Cameron Young.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy held a two-shot lead with eight to play before Smith made his move with five straight birdies. McIlroy finished two shots back at 18-under.

Smith is caddied by New Zealander Sam Pinfold. He becomes the 12th Australian male to win a major and joins Peter Thomson, Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch and Kel Nagle to win an Open Championship.

The Queenslander's biggest win to date was at The Players Championship in March.

McIlroy was aiming for his fifth major win and first since 2014 but he couldn't convert birdie chances late in his round.

Young shot a 65 and made eagle at the last hole to briefly tie the lead with Smith before the Aussie made a two-footer to secure the title.

