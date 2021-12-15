Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

From the Stars to the sand: Former Silver Fern Anna Harrison digging her way back to the top

3 minutes to read
Anna Harrison is itching to get back on the sand and perhaps even push for a Commonwealth spot. Photo / Photosport

Anna Harrison is itching to get back on the sand and perhaps even push for a Commonwealth spot. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Kate Wells

Anna Harrison has some unfinished business with beach volleyball, so naturally it was right for her to make a return to the sport.

The former triple international, representing New Zealand in netball, beach volleyball and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.