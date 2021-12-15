From the Stars to the sand: Former Silver Fern Anna Harrison digging her way back to the top

Anna Harrison is itching to get back on the sand and perhaps even push for a Commonwealth spot. Photo / Photosport

Anna Harrison has some unfinished business with beach volleyball, so naturally it was right for her to make a return to the sport.

The former triple international, representing New Zealand in netball, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball, has set herself some lofty goals in 2022 – some which she knows are out of her control, like selection.

Not to mention, the mother of three will be suiting up in the purple dress in next year's ANZ netball Premiership for the Northern Stars.

The 38-year-old's been itching to get back on the sand and perhaps even push for a Commonwealth Games spot.

Beach volleyball made its debut at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, and it's back in Birmingham next year. But after taking stock, Harrison says the chances of her wearing the silver fern again is slim.

"When I finished the Stars season I thought it would be awesome to go to the Commonwealth Games for beach volleyball because it wasn't available when I was playing.

"But then reality hit, because you have to play on the international scene. With a young family that's not as much as a want anymore. Our top team of Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley have been doing the work to qualify. They would be very hard to beat, so my focus has changed."

Anna Harrison is a former triple New Zealand international in netball, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball. Photo / Photosport

But that's not driving her away. Harrison wants to give back to the sport that's given her so much.

"My focus is getting back into the game and providing some of that competitiveness that was always lacking when I was playing. I didn't have anyone that pushed me in New Zealand when I was on the world tour.

"It's about getting back in the fold and providing experience, that comes with my age now."

Playing competitive beach volleyball in 2021 is a new experience for Harrison. For the first time the sport has a high performance coach in Jason Lochhead. Lochhead has played over 100 tournaments on the world tour, and he used to be a teammate of Harrison's.

Harrison says Lochhead has amazing knowledge of the game and plenty of experience.

"It's awesome that Volleyball New Zealand has some money to put one of those people into a position where they can give back. It's awesome for the young ones to have his experience."

Anna Harrison in action for the Northern Stars. Photo / Photosport

The Harrison family are headed to Mount Maunganui from Auckland for a competition this weekend, but the beach volleyball itself isn't much of a worry for Anna. She's hoping there isn't much traffic so her kids don't get too antsy in the back seats.

Juggling top level beach volleyball and netball in 2022 seems like a lot for a mother of three, but a strong support system means Harrison can do it all.

"It's definitely challenging but we as a family communicate a lot about what's happening and the kids seem pretty into it now that they're older. Beach volleyball courts are a great place to take the kids too."

Harrison says it's equally exciting and scary playing two top level sports.

"It's not something I ever imagined myself doing again. In my early twenties I'd have the beach volleyball tour through the first three weeks of January, then I'd go straight into the netball season."

She says it was a big compromise with Stars coach Kiri Wills to play both sports.

"Originally, I thought by playing beach volleyball that netball wasn't an option, but we've made it work. It will be a full schedule, but everyone's got their seatbelts on ready for the next six months."