Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is preparing for next year's World Cup. Photo / photosport.nz

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova cannot wait to discover her side's World Cup opponents on Saturday but won't speculate on best or worst-case scenarios from the draw.

After a long wait, the Ferns will find out their group opponents at a glitzy ceremony at the Aotea Centre, along with the other 28 teams who have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

As co-hosts, New Zealand (world No 22) have the luxury of being seeded, along with Australia (13).

That's a considerable bonus, as they will avoid the true heavyweights, with the top six ranked nations in the world placed alongside them in pot one.

But there is still a number of draw outcomes for the Ferns, ranging from favourable to downright scary, depending which opponents are plucked from pot two, three and four to join them in group A.

"I know who the teams are but I am not over-thinking those things," Klimkova told the Herald. "I focus on what I can control and this is out of my control. I will be waiting like everyone else in the room."

Arguably the most difficult scenario would see the Ferns facing Olympic champions Canada (ranked seventh), Denmark (18) and top African qualifier Nigeria (45). A more inviting option might be South Korea (10), Jamaica (43) and tournament debutants Morocco (76).

Pot two has plenty of pedigree with Holland, Brazil, Japan, Norway and Canada, while China and Italy might be slightly less daunting.

Pot three is a fascinating mix, with European, South American, Asian and Central American teams, while pot four has the African contingent along with the Philippines and three placeholder spots held for those nations that emerge from next February's playoff tournament.

Whatever unfolds, Klimkova will be relieved that another milestone has passed.

"Probably nervous a little bit, butterflies in the stomach, it's such an important and exciting time for us. Knowing who is going to be our opposition is key, so we can be more efficient with our planning and what we do in the windows. Those nine months will be critical for us."

Klimkova acknowledges the Ferns have had more experience against European, Asian and North American teams, but will adjust their planning accordingly.

She also confirmed the Ferns had chosen Keith Hay Park, the home of Auckland United, as their base camp for the tournament.

Along with the Ferns, the biggest talking point will be the destination of the glamour teams, a vital factor for the host cities and venues (Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin).

The United States are the biggest drawcard – a team that can bring thousands of travelling fans – along with European champions England, who are riding the crest of a wave. The Lionesses will attract massive media focus and are also likely to be heavily supported.

Other teams that tick a lot of boxes include Japan, South Korea and China, given the large expatriate populations, the Netherlands (travelling support) and Brazil (profile and pedigree).

The draw will be a mega event, underlined by the presence of almost 800 overseas guests. There are around 150 delegates from the qualified teams, including coaches and support staff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her deputy Grant Robertson will also attend, along with a range of sporting stars, including some football legends.

The Fifa hierarchy is in town, including President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and the Herald understands the Park Hyatt hotel on Auckland's waterfront has been booked out for the week.

The all-powerful Fifa Council will also convene on Saturday morning in Auckland, with the top brass from all six confederations.