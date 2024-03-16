Nick Cassidy won the most recent Formula E race in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

Nick Cassidy says his commanding early lead in Formula E is more coincidence than an early indicator he’s streaking away with the title, such is the category’s competitiveness.

After three of 16 races, the Kiwi tops the standings with 57 points, thanks to a win and two thirds.

Cassidy is 19 points ahead of German Pascal Wehrlein, with British defending champion Jake Dennis fourth on 28 and Kiwi Mitch Evans, his Jaguar teammate, fifth on 21.

“I’ve had a dream start to season 10, three podiums in three races,” said Cassidy ahead of this weekend’s round in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “This championship can be very unpredictable but I’m looking to maintain my strong form.”

Cassidy won four races last year — the most of any Formula E driver — but his 199 points left him 30 behind Dennis. Evans was third on 197.

“It’s just a bit of a coincidence that we’ve had three good races [to start this season]. I feel there’s essentially eight teams — that’s 16 cars — all fighting.

“It’s going to be difficult to finish in the top 10 some weekends. What’s crazy about Formula E right now is how close and competitive it is.

“So I’m just a little bit surprised that we only read about Jaguar and Porsche in the media.

“I think it’s really underspoken how strong the Nissan and DS Penske cars are. Oliver Rowland’s [Nissan] and Sacha Fenestraz [Nissan] have a lot of pace as well.

“Jake Hughes and Sam Bird [NEOM McLaren] are super strong. We’ve seen Maximilian Guenther [Maserati MSG Racing] dominate and be strong in the past.”

Formula E is probably the most difficult category of world motorsport to pick a winner. The cars are similar, meaning talent has more influence in determining the winner than budget.

“There are certainly going to be a lot of names winning this year. That’s great for the sport; makes our job tougher, though, but ultimately, that’s what we want, right?

“I’m expecting some days where I qualify 18th or 16th or something because it’s just going to be hard to be that good in every situation.

“Those days are going to come, we’re just going to try to limit them and optimise whatever we can because the field is so close right now.”

The 29-year-old has raced Formula E for only three seasons and is new to Jaguar TCS Racing, having moved from Envision Racing last year.

Cassidy has been a frontrunner and series champion in just about everything he’s raced. Part of his success is due to his relentless curiosity about how his machinery works and how to get the best out of it.

“I really love the technical side of motorsport, whether that’s mechanical development or software development. Being here at Jaguar gives me a good opportunity to be involved in that, which I’m really enjoying.”

With three long straights connected by tricky chicanes, sweeping corners and tight turns, the circuit at Sao Paulo provides a challenging lap for all the drivers.

“Last season, I finished P2 in Sao Paulo behind Mitch. I know how the Jaguar I-Type 6 powertrain performs around this circuit, which gives me a lot of confidence heading into the weekend.”