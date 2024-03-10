Mitch Evans bring his roots to races with two Māori-inspired helmet designs

Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E driver Mitch Evans wearing his new Māori-inspired helmet.

Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E driver Mitch Evans has debuted two new racing helmets that pay homage to his Māori heritage.

The New Zealander worked alongside UK-based designer Te Rangitu Netana and Kiwi painter Tyler Richardson (from Helmart) to bring his vision to life, in consultation with his iwi.

For the helmet design, Evans took inspiration from his iwi - Te Aupōuri - and worked alongside Netana, a Māori ta moko artist based in the UK, to create a meaningful design on each of the helmets as part of his 2024 protective uniform. Both helmets have been painted by Richardson and showcase the Kuaka, a special bird from the region of Evans’ iwi that symbolises mystery and leadership.

One of Mitch Evans' new Māori-inspired helmets.

Evans is currently competing in the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and last year achieved his biggest points haul to date in the competition. This year, Evans will take on his 100th race in his Formula E career at the Tokyo E-Prix on March 30.

Evans said: “It means a lot to me to be able to represent my heritage and country on the world stage and I’m always proud to do so.

“A helmet is a very personal part of your preparation and identity on the track, so having my new helmets incorporate my Māori heritage was important to me and I’m proud of the meaning behind both. They are taonga and are full of meaning, reflecting my Māori ancestry from Muriwhenua.”

“A helmet is a very personal part of your preparation and identity on the track," Evans says.

The new designs also debut a fresh colour palette for Evans, which is more in line with the modern New Zealand sporting code, with striking black and silver with splashes of red instead of the more traditional red and blue.

“The purpose of the new designs was to bring more meaning to my helmets, and I hope I can have great success representing my iwi and country in these helmets this season,” Evans said.

JLR New Zealand CEO Steve Kenchington said: “Mitch’s connection to his culture and his sport embodies the spirit of Jaguar TCS Racing and we look forward to seeing him race with pride and passion in his new helmets throughout the 2024 season.”

Evans will be proudly sporting his new helmet designs in this year’s Formula E races. The next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.



