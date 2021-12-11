Formula 1: Who is Michael Masi? The man who will decide Formula 1 title if Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are set for another showdown on Monday morning. Photo / Getty

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are set for another showdown on Monday morning. Photo / Getty

Whether it's a technical infringement or a life-threatening accident, few weekends pass in Formula One without the mention of the name Michael Masi.

This season, his influence has been more prominent, due to the sport broadcasting radio communications between him and the teams, adding to the spectacle but also bringing more scrutiny.

And the Australian, when necessary, is capable of shaping an entire race, which could happen this weekend at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

At the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last weekend, Masi was forced to intervene when, in the first restart on lap 15, Verstappen made a poor start and was passed by Hamilton and Esteban Ocon. In his desperation, the Dutchman cut the kerb and forced Hamilton to take evasive action, leaving the Briton in third behind Ocon.

Masi then reached an 'agreement' with Red Bull that Verstappen would drop to third when the race restarted for a second time.

Then, on lap 37, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen into the first corner but was pushed wide. Hamilton complained on team radio about dangerous driving while Verstappen insisted he was just racing. Nevertheless, the incident was referred to the stewards but, later in the same lap, Hamilton ran into the back of Verstappen in a bizarre incident. Red Bull had told Verstappen to give the position back to Hamilton but the message hadn't reached the seven-time champion.

On lap 42, Hamilton caught Verstappen again and the Red Bull driver let him through before tucking into his slipstream and diving up the inside of the corner, retaking the lead.

Verstappen was then handed a five-second penalty and Hamilton eventually made the overtake at the hairpin at the next lap, though not without running Verstappen wide.

Sunday's race at Yas Marina will be only the second time in Formula One history that two drivers have gone into a decider level on points.

So despite the spotlight falling on Hamilton and Verstappen this weekend, there is a third person on everyone's lips at the weekend. Telegraph Sport has the lowdown on Masi and his rise to prominence.

Who is Michael Masi?

The 43-year-old is the Race Director & Safety Delegate for every F1 grand prix. He took on the job in March 2019 following the sudden death of Charlie Whiting, days before the season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix. Masi had worked at just nine previous races prior to his promotion.

How much power does he have?

It is Masi's job to know everything that is happening at any given time on a race weekend. Collisions, drivers exceeding track limits, the deployment of the Safety Car and enforcing FIA rules are just some of the copious tasks he must deal with.

Does Masi hand out driver penalties?

No. When drivers are punished during a grand prix weekend the decision is made by the race stewards.

There is an FIA judiciary at each event that is comprised of trained stewards. Masi can refer issues to stewards and they will decide on the punishment.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are set to duel for the title. Photo / Getty

What happens if Hamilton and Verstappen crash in Abu Dhabi?

In light of the noise surrounding Hamilton and Verstappen, Masi has warned that driving in an unsportsmanlike manner could result in suspension or loss points.

In his event notes, Masi said: "In particular I would like to remind you of the following articles detailed below."

He singled out Article 12.2.1l which deals with "any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics".

Masi also mentioned Article 12.4.5 which covers penalties stewards could impose including "suspension for one or more competitions, withdrawal of points for the championship, cup, challenge, trophy, series".

How did Hamilton react?

"I think that's fair that they do it," Hamilton, sitting alongside Verstappen, said in the pre-race press conference on Thursday. "Hopefully, they won't need to be used and we have a great race and we move forwards."

How did Verstappen react?

"I know what's in the sporting code," he said. "I think they can put it in every single race weekend, there's nothing newly added for this weekend."

Who else is on Masi's team?

Assisting Masi is Nicholas Tombazis, who is the head of Single Seater Technical Matters, and Federico Lodi, who is the head of financial regulations.

Replacing Charlie Whiting

Whiting was a beloved figure in F1. He had worked for the FIA since 1988 and became the race director in 1997. He died, aged 66, after suffering a pulmonary embolism in Melbourne.

"Charlie's shoes will never be filled," Masi told the New York Times in 2020. "They were a set of shoes that were made for one and very much tailored to the one individual. When people ask me about replacing Charlie, I say: 'No, I've become the Formula One race director and safety delegate.' No one will ever replace Charlie."

Dealing with drivers

Every Friday before a Grand Prix, Masi will hold a drivers' briefing to discuss track-related matters.

Videos from 2017 showed these meetings were largely mundane affairs although some drivers did use the opportunity to take thinly-veiled digs at rivals. "At times it is quite entertaining," Masi told the official F1 Podcast. "It can get tense and at the end of the day I'm more than happy to hear people's views, but ultimately, direction-wise, the buck stops with me."

At this year's Imola GP, Verstappen sought clarification from Masi about the issue of track limits. Yellow markers were subsequently placed at the Turn 9 exit, Turn 13 apex and Turn 15 exit to catch out any drivers who went beyond the white lines of the track.

Has Masi been involved in any controversy?

At the 2020 Russian Grand Prix, Hamilton claimed the FIA was changing the rules to stop him from winning after he was handed two five-second penalties for breaching pre-race practice start rules.

Hamilton was adjudged by the FIA to have broken Article 19 of the pre-event notes, which Masi issues each race, after doing two practice starts at the end of the pit lane.

It cost him victory in Sochi, and Hamilton said after the race: "I need to go back and see what the rules are, what exactly I did wrong. I'm pretty sure no one has ever got two five-second penalties for something so ridiculous before."

Asked if the punishment was excessive, he replied: "Of course it is, and it is to be expected. They are trying to stop me."

As you might expect, Masi's response was more diplomatic. He replied: "We have the stewards as an independent judiciary to adjudicate those, and therefore there was an infringement and it doesn't matter if it was Lewis Hamilton or any one of the other 19 drivers, if a breach has occurred of the regulations they will consider it on its merits."