Formula 1: Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win championship in insane controversy; Mercedes protests dismissed

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the F1 world championship, but Lewis Hamilton has lodged a protest over a controversial ruling. Video / Spark Sport

Max Verstappen has won the F1 world championship in the most insane circumstances, being handed a miracle finish to claim his maiden title — after Mercedes' post-race protests were thrown out.

Verstappen started on pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but was beaten off the line by championship rival Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes driver dominated the race.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Then with five laps remaining, Williams' Nicholas Latifi crashed and changed everything. Verstappen was about 10 seconds in arrears when the crash happened but was allowed to pit and get fresh soft tyres, while Hamilton was running on older hard tyres.

It looked as though Verstappen would have five lapped drivers in between him and Hamilton as the race wound down, making it nearly impossible to overtake. That was until a call came through from officials that the lapped drivers could overtake the safety car, allowing Verstappen to sidle up next to Hamilton for the final lap once debris and marshals were cleared from the track.

While Hamilton fought hard to defend his position, Verstappen's fresher tyres proved the difference and he overtook the Brit on the dramatic final lap to claim his first world championship.

Max Verstappen gets up on the inside of Lewis Hamilton to take the lead during the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo / Getty

READ MORE: F1's last lap controversy explained: How Verstappen grabbed title from Hamilton

Verstappen was in disbelief over the victory and sounded as though he was in tears crossing the line.

"Max Verstappen, you are the world champion, the world champion!" Red Bull boss Christian Horner screamed over radio. "You absolutely deserve it."

Verstappen said: "I love you so much."

"We needed a bit of luck and we got it," Horner added. "We love you. We ****ing love you."

Just before he got out of the car, Verstappen said: "This is unbelievable guys, can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?"

'This is not right': Mercedes' protests thrown out

Red Bull were rapt, hugging and celebrating, while Mercedes were devastated and team boss Toto Wolff was furious. The Silver Arrows lodged two protests in the aftermath, believing they'd been robbed.

"This is not right!" Wolff said as race director Michael Masi made the decision to allow the lapped five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to drive past the safety car at the death

BREAKING: The FIA Stewards have dismissed Mercedes' protests against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final classification #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VPNIfaFDMC — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Mercedes lodged two protests in the chaotic aftermath of the race, contesting the safety car procedure which resulted in Verstappen overtaking Hamilton.

One of their appeals related to Article 48.8 of the sporting regulations, which says "no driver may overtake another car on the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits".

Mercedes' other protest related to Article 48.12 of the sporting reguations, which says "any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car".

Mercedes believe Verstappen broke the rules by edging ahead of Hamilton under the safety car. They also questioned why race control ordered the five lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton to overtake the safety car before the restart, but the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher were not instructed to do the same.

However, the stewards sided with Red Bull, rejecting both of Mercedes' protests. In a statement regarding the complaint about Verstappen overtaking under the safety car, the stewards said: "Having considered the various statements made by the parties the Stewards determine that although Car 33 (Verstappen) did at one stage, for a very short period of time, move slightly in front of Car 44 (Hamilton), at a time when both cars where accelerating and braking, it moved back behind Car 44 and it was not in front when the Safety Car period ended (ie at the line)."

Responding to Mercedes' second protest, the stewards said: "Having considered the various statements made by the parties the Stewards determine the following: That Article 15.3 allows the Race Director to control the use of the safety car, which in our determination includes its deployment and withdrawal.

"That although Article 48.12 may not have been applied fully, in relation to the safety car returning to the pits at the end of the following lap, Article 48.13 overrides that and once the message 'Safety Car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap.

"That notwithstanding Mercedes' request that the Stewards remediate the matter by amending the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, this is a step that the Stewards believe is effectively shortening the race retrospectively, and hence not appropriate.

"Accordingly, the Protest is dismissed. The Protest Deposit is not refunded."

However, Mercedes can still appeal, which would see the drama continue for days.

Verstappen reacts to 'unbelievable, insane' drama

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands kneels next to his car after he became the F1 world champion after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Verstappen was on cloud nine after holding the trophy aloft.

"It's unbelievable. Throughout the whole race I kept fighting and to have an opportunity on the last lap, it's incredible. I'm having cramp. It's insane," he said.

"I don't know what to say. My team and (engine supplier) Honda, they deserve it. I love them so much and I really really enjoy working with them. This year has been incredible. Finally a bit of luck for me.

"I also need to say a big thank you to Checo (teammate Sergio Perez). He was driving his heart out today, it was great team work and he's an amazing teammate.

"My team know I love them and I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together. There's no reason to change ever, I want to stay with them for the rest of my life. I hope they let me.

"Christian and Helmut trusted me to be in the team in 2016, our goal was to be world champion and now we've done that."

'This is unacceptable': World stunned by late drama

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo / AP

All hell broke loose after the result as the protests were lodged and everyone tried to comprehend what had just happened.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!! — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

Wow… what a insane last F1 race this season,@Max33Verstappen needed a miracle and he got it, new World champion congratulations @redbullracing and Max👏👏👏 — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) December 12, 2021

Michael Masi decided he didn’t want the greatest title battle in F1 to end on a safety car, which I’m all for as a neutral.



(He definitely bent the rules though) #F1 — Andrew Gamble (@andrew_gamble) December 12, 2021

I clearly have no understanding of the rules of @F1. What was the point of the other 57 laps? 😂🤔 — Alex Segal (@Alex_Segal) December 12, 2021

Just a normal day in F1 pic.twitter.com/yBMKhW6YO6 — Will Martin (@willmartin19) December 12, 2021

How the race panned out

It was a wild race from the opening laps. The F1 world believed Hamilton was given a golden ticket on the first lap after a Verstappen lunge pushed him wide and he rejoined the track with a massive advantage.

Race director Michael Masi explained: "He's forced him out there, that's why we told him to give back all the advantage. All the advantage was given back prior to the first lap ending."

Max Verstappen tussles with Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo / Getty

It left fans scratching their heads as Hamilton seemed to get a huge advantage by overtaking off the track, and he built on it in the early part of the race.

It looked as though Hamilton was about to run away with the win, leading by eight seconds after both title rivals had pitted for hard tyres.

However, Red Bull's Sergio Perez pulled off the ultimate team play to cut the gap for Verstappen back to two seconds by holding Hamilton off with some brilliant moves on the 20th lap.

Hamilton looked to fly past Perez but the Mexican fought back and even took the lead again after the Brit had gone past.

When finally Perez had no more to give, he yielded for Verstappen who said over team radio: "Checo is a legend."

It kept things close but Hamilton was still ahead. That was until Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi retired, causing a virtual safety car and allowing Verstappen to pit for fresh tyres, while Hamilton did whatever Verstappen didn't.

Hamilton was worried after his team kept him away from the pits.

"Bit of a risk leaving me out, no?" Hamilton said over the radio.

Latifi's crash made it a crucial call, which meant Hamilton and Verstappen started the final lap neck and neck.

A clearly devastated Hamilton's shot at moving past Michael Schumacher with a record eighth world title disappeared on the final lap.

Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen is congratulated by runner up and former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Photo / Getty

However, he was humble in defeat and paid tribute to Verstappen.

"Firstly congratulations to Max and to his team," he said. "I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory, have worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons. I'm so proud of them and I'm so grateful to be a part of the journey with them.

"This last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and never gave up."