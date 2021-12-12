Formula 1's last lap controversy: How Max Verstappen grabbed world title from Lewis Hamilton - reaction, protests and regulations

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the F1 world championship, but Lewis Hamilton has lodged a protest over a controversial ruling. Video / Spark Sport

Red Bull's Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world title, becoming the first Dutch driver ever to win the Formula 1 world title, after one of the most dramatic and chaotic final laps to a season the sport has ever known.

Hamilton, who entered the race level on points with his rival, had claimed the lead from pole-sitter Verstappen into Turn 1 and, after a controversial first-lap incident, appeared to be cruising to victory.

But a late crash by Williams' Nicholas Latifi brought the safety car out with five laps remaining, and Red Bull took a quick decision to bring Verstappen into the pits for a fresh set of tyres.

When the 24 year-old came back out he had five cars between himself and Hamilton, who were all lapped.

Race director Masi comes under pressure to make racing call

As the final laps ticked down while the marshals cleared the track, frantic discussions took place between the teams and the race director Michael Masi over whether the lapped cars would be allowed to unlap themselves.

It was going to be a controversial call either way.

Initially teams were told they would not be allowed to, with Verstappen remarking "typical" when he was informed. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also heard over the radio asking Masi: "Why are we not getting these lapped cars out of the way?" and Masi responded: "Just give me a second, my main aim is to get this incident clear."

Race director Michael Masi eventually allowed the five lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake, pitting the two championship rivals without anyone between them.

LAP 58/58



The race then resumed on the final lap. Hamilton put up a brave fight but on tyres which were by then 44 laps old he was a sitting duck and Verstappen passed the British driver into the Turn 4 hairpin to take the lead of the race. Hamilton tried to pass Verstappen into Turn 5 and Turn 7, but Verstappen fended him off and maintained the lead to the finish line to win his first title.

Mercedes fume, Red Bull celebrate

"Michael this isn't right," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff desperately over the radio. "You need to reinstate the lap."

"Toto it's called a motor race," Masi replied.

Red Bull were left to enjoy the rewards from their quick decision-making.

Horner said: "We were screaming at the end to let them race. A great strategy call to make that pit stop and take softs and then it was down to Max to make it happen. It is unheard of to leave the cars unlapped. They wanted to get the race going again. They absolutely made the right call.

"I am so proud of Max and of the team for what we have been through this year."

Immediate reaction to chequered flag

Alain Prost, four-time world champion: "It's going to be commented in terms of the rule about the safety car. Very difficult for me to have clear judgement, I can understand they are not going to be happy about that. It was exceptional for the show. Always going to be controversial. I try to feel the happiness for Max and the sadness for Lewis."

Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1 co-commentator: "Wow! The racing Gods have shined down upon Red Bull. Red Bull played a smart hand with the safety car, and took their chance. This was the best season I've ever seen with a wild finale. There will be a lot of debate about the controversy about the end. Max Verstappen's tears and emotion shows what it means."

Jenson Button, Sky Sports pundit and former world champion: "Staying out was the right thing for Lewis Hamilton to do, but sometimes it just doesn't go your way."

George Russell, Hamilton's new team-mate at Mercedes from next season:

Mercedes lodge two protests - and the sporting regulations cited

Mercedes, having taken counsel in their garage and with Wolff declining to speak to media, lodged two protests with the FIA just over an hour after the race finished.

One was for what they believed was Verstappen breaking the regulations by overtaking Hamilton under the safety car (Article 48.8). A potential punishment could include a five-second penalty, which would demote Verstappen to second and give Hamilton the title.

The other protest related to Mercedes taking the view that the FIA broke the regulations by not enforcing the safety car rules in an appropriate manner, with racing supposed to resume the lap after backmarkers are allowed to overtake (Article 48.12). In this case, only Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were allowed to overtake it - they were the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen. However Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher were not.

The second protest was against the FIA, rather than Red Bull, although the latter were called to the stewards over the finish to the race.

It is understood that Mercedes feel less confident over winning their protest regarding Verstappen overtaking under the safety car but are pushing their case hard over the second protest on how the FIA implemented their own rules.

Damon Hill, speaking on Sky Sports said: "If they [Mercedes] can prove the rule was wrongly applied then they have got a case, but I don't think any of the regulations are blindingly clear.

"Unfortunately, messages were coming out [from the race director] that were contradictory. I do think this championships has been run in a different way - they have tried to let the racing happen and race on track to the very end."

David Coulthard, former F1 driver and Channel 4 pundit, added: "This is a complex sport. None of us like the decisions taking place in the stewards room when the champagne has been popped. In hindsight, could the stewards have done a tidier job? Yes. Has there been something played out which is controversial? Yes. This is a really difficult decision."

Asked about the Mercedes protests in his post-race press conference, Verstappen replied: "I don't really have much to say about that. I think it sums up a little bit of the season."

What have Mercedes protested against?

Mercedes believe that Max Verstappen broke the regulations by overtaking Lewis Hamilton under the safety car. Footage showed Verstappen pulling alongside Hamilton as he slowed to bunch up the pack, and he appeared to momentarily move ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes as they came out of Turn 12. Mercedes believe that this broke Regulation 48.8 of the sporting regulations.

Regulation 48.8 states:

With the exception of the cases listed under a) to h) below, no driver may overtake another car on the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits. The exceptions are:

a) If a driver is signalled to do so from the safety car.

b) Under Articles 41.1c), 48.12, 51.6 and 51.12 below.

c) When entering the pits a driver may pass another car remaining on the track, including the safety car, after he has reached the first safety car line.

d) When leaving the pits a driver may overtake, or be overtaken by, another car on the track before he reaches the second safety car line.

e) When the safety car is returning to the pits it may be overtaken by cars on the track once it has reached the first safety car line.

f) Whilst in the pit entry, pit lane or pit exit a driver may overtake another car which is also in one of these three areas.

g) Any car stopping in its designated garage area whilst the safety car is using the pit lane (see Article 48.11 below) may be overtaken.

h) If any car slows with an obvious problem.

Mercedes also believe that the FIA broke the regulations by not enforcing the safety car rules in an appropriate manner, with racing supposed to resume the lap after backmarkers are allowed to overtake, according to Regulation 48.12 of the sporting regulations. Michael Masi, the FIA race director, allowed only the five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake an unlap themselves on lap 57, and then ruled that the safety car should come in at the end of lap 57, allowing one lap of racing and giving Verstappen the chance to pass Hamilton.

Regulation 48.12 states:

If the clerk of the course considers it safe to do so, and the message "LAPPED CARS MAY NOW OVERTAKE" has been sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system, any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car. This will only apply to cars that were lapped at the time they crossed the Line at the end of the lap during which they crossed the first Safety Car line for the second time after the safety car was deployed. Having overtaken the cars on the lead lap and the safety car these cars should then proceed around the track at an appropriate speed, without overtaking, and make every effort to take up position at the back of the line of cars behind the safety car. Whilst they are overtaking, and in order to ensure this may be carried out safely, the cars on the lead lap must always stay on the racing line unless deviating from it is unavoidable. Unless the clerk of the course considers the presence of the safety car is still necessary, once the last lapped car has passed the leader the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap. If the clerk of the course considers track conditions are unsuitable for overtaking the message "OVERTAKING WILL NOT BE PERMITTED" will be sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system.