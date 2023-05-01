Dame Noeline Taurua's contract expires in November. Photo / Photosport

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering is calling for Netball New Zealand to re-sign Dame Noeline Taurua after the World Cup, regardless of the result.

Taurua is currently selecting her squad for the upcoming tournament in South Africa, after which she will decide whether to bid for a contract extension beyond November.

Taurua has confirmed she has fielded informal talks about overseas opportunities with her current deal expiring after the Constellation Cup.

Willering said Taurua should remain even if New Zealand crash out of the World Cup early.

“Win or lose the world championships, I believe Netball New Zealand will want to retain her services. It’s as simple as that. It all equates really as to whether she wants the job or not.

“She’s put a lot of structures in place leading into this competition and her planning has just been spot-on for everything. The players actually have to take responsibility in this whole situation as well, so don’t just pin that straight on the coach.”

If Taurua decides to move on from the role, Willering wants Yvette McCausland-Durie to take over.

The Central Pulse coach — who will depart after this season — is the most successful ANZ Premiership mentor with three titles from five years.

Willering said McCausland-Durie is the domestic coach with the utmost international experience.

“She has been an assistant coach in the past, she’s been under high performance for a long period of time and she probably is the person who would be next in line.”

McCausland-Durie will join Fiji for the World Cup and Steel coach Reinga Bloxham is linking up with Wales, both as specialist coaches.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie wants all six ANZ Premiership coaches applying to take control of the Silver Ferns.

However, Northern Mystics coach Tia Winikerei has already ruled herself out of the race and Stars coach Kiri Wills has said she is unsure if she is ready.

While all coaches have had some affiliation with a national New Zealand team, Willering said most remain “reasonably inexperienced”.

Willering wants Taurua reinstated, even if not for the full World Cup cycle. She said keeping Taurua around will help to blood her successor.

“Even if she is undecided for a four-year period then just take it on for two years and have someone sitting alongside her that is going to be the coach in the future.”

In making her decision, Willering said Taurua will want to feel that she can contribute something new.

“She would not want to go into the coaching situation doing what she’s always done. It’s got to be fresh and that’s why she’s brought different coaches in — certainly I’ve been involved — just to have a different voice coming into it.”

The Silver Ferns World Cup squad of 12 players and three reserves will be named on June 7.

Willering said it is unlikely Taurua’s uncertain future will be a distraction to the team as they prepare for the tournament.

“Within the camp, I think there will be very little discussion about what happens after the World Cup, because the focus is totally on that situation.”

The Netball World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.