For tennis’ greatest winners, the slimmest margin makes all the difference

There is no better place than Wimbledon to examine the slim difference between winners and pretenders. Centre Court is arguably the most exposing platform in all of sports; the players seem particularly alone, isolated 78 feet (23.77m) away from each other, outlined in their stark whites on that time-robbing green lawn. There are no sweating throngs of teammates to hide among, not even a caddie to blame. Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe looked as if they were in skivvies out there on Friday afternoon. And the difference between them was vividly clear.
Roger Federer recently observed this: “Even top-ranked tennis players win barely more than half of the points they play,” he told Dartmouth graduates in a June commencement speech. Can this possibly be true? Yes, it’s an actual fact. According to ATP statistics, Federer won just 54% of the points he played. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have the same efficiency rate. Yet their 54% are good for a combined 66 Grand Slam titles.
Three or four percentage points, sometimes less. That’s the difference between a great and a chaser. Young Alcaraz wins just 53% of his points - but one percentage point was all he needed against Tiafoe. The 21-year-old Spaniard took just 51% of their points in the third-round encounter, a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory. The advantage continually swung back and forth with the action on practically every other point, so fleet and soft-shoed across the grass. Check this out: By the time Alcaraz took a 2-1 lead in the fifth set, the two men had played 288 points - and the split was a dead-even 144-144.
But in the end, Alcaraz was living proof of what Federer told those Dartmouth grads. “The best in the world are not the best because they win every point,” Federer explained. “It’s because they know they’ll lose - again and again - and have learned how to deal with it.”
When Tiafoe recovers from his disappointment and gets around to analyzing how he relinquished his hold on a match in which he twice led by a set, he will want to examine the smallest percentages. Tiafoe has won 50% of the points he has played in his career. Three percentage points - that’s the difference between him and Alcaraz. Yet it represents the yawning difference between a multiple Grand Slam winner and a perennial quarterfinalist who is languishing at No. 29 in the world. And you can’t say that difference is due to talent. “He showed it once again that he deserves to be at the top,” Alcaraz said afterward. “He deserves to fight for big things.”