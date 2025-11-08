Bev Priestman. Photo / Photosport.

The Phoenix were understandably a little disjointed in their first game as they adjust to a new-look team, but there were plenty of promising signs that they will be more competitive under Priestman’s stewardship.

Bott, who was named captain for the opener, felt they were underwhelming.

“We have so much more to give,” Bott told Sky Sports. “It was disappointing that we couldn’t give 100% today, but we’ve got more to give this season.

“There’s always room for growth there, but we do know each other well. I think it’s just a matter of physically preparing a little bit better and maybe we let the occasion get the better of us.

“We’ll have a look and watch the game over and see where we can improve.”

Import striker Sabitra Bhandari showed her qualities for the Phoenix with plenty of high-quality runs, but the Nepalese striker lacked the final touch which will come as she adjusts to life in the A-League.

Bhandari did create a couple of early chances for the Phoenix but didn’t convert, including one she should have converted as she was right in front of goal with just the keeper to beat.

But it was Canberra who opened the scoring against the run of play when Josie Aulicino crossed the ball into the box and Marisa van der Meer misjudged the clearance as it bounced past her and Esson into the back of the net.

Defender van der Meer then went from villain to hero when she volleyed home the equaliser in the 39th minute.

Esson denied Canberra with a wonderful save right on halftime with the scores locked at 1-1.

The Phoenix started the second half with more tempo and more possession but momentum swung in Canberra’s favour in the final 20 minutes of the contest, but neither side could break the deadlock.

The Phoenix are back in action next Sunday against the Newcastle Jets at Porirua Park.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.