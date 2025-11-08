Advertisement
Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United: Bev Priestman era begins with draw

Marisa van der Meer celebrates her goal for the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport.

The Wellington Phoenix women’s side have begun the Bev Priestman era with a 1-1 draw with Canberra United in their A-League season opener at Sky Stadium.

Defender Marisa van der Meer made up for an early defensive blunder to equalise as the as Phoenix claimed points in their season-opening fixture

