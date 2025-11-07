Auckland FC mascot Tāma the Kingfisher outside Parliament protesting their ban from Saturday's mascot race at Sky Stadium. Photo / Supplied

Some playful punches have been thrown before Auckland FC and the Wellington Phoenix clash tomorrow.

Auckland FC mascot Tāma the Kingfisher has been issued a ban from Sky Stadium by the Wellington Phoenix before the two sides play Saturday evening, according to the reigning A-League minor premiers.

It renders the mascot unable to participate in the Phoenix-hosted mascot race due to take place between the Phoenix men’s and women’s double header, which has spurred the Auckland-based club to create an official petition to reverse the ban.

Tāma was seen outside Parliament and Sky Stadium today protesting, with an Auckland FC spokesperson saying they were “appalled” an “innocent symbol” such as Tāma was banned.

“To ban a kid’s mascot from a halftime mascot race is frankly some of the most egregious behaviour I have ever come across,” the spokesperson said.