Some playful punches have been thrown before Auckland FC and the Wellington Phoenix clash tomorrow.
Auckland FC mascot Tāma the Kingfisher has been issued a ban from Sky Stadium by the Wellington Phoenix before the two sides play Saturday evening, according to the reigning A-League minor premiers.
Itrenders the mascot unable to participate in the Phoenix-hosted mascot race due to take place between the Phoenix men’s and women’s double header, which has spurred the Auckland-based club to create an official petition to reverse the ban.
Tāma was seen outside Parliament and Sky Stadium today protesting, with an Auckland FC spokesperson saying they were “appalled” an “innocent symbol” such as Tāma was banned.
“To ban a kid’s mascot from a halftime mascot race is frankly some of the most egregious behaviour I have ever come across,” the spokesperson said.
“Temu Nixie, or whatever Auckland FC’s mascot is supposed to be, wasn’t invited to the event as, the last time we looked, it is not a mascot for any of our city’s teams.”
Vannisselroy said Tāma was free to “watch Wellington’s mascots from the stands tomorrow” but summarised with one final jab.
“Sorry Auckland, this is one thing your money can’t buy.”
The Wellington Phoenix women’s side kickoff at 4pm against Canberra United. The now-controversial mascot race will then take place, with the grudge match between the hosts and Auckland FC starting at 7pm.