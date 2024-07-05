Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football

Nearly $40,000 raised for Kiwi Johnny Konings paralysed in Australian surfing accident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Johnny Konings is paralysed from the waist down after a surfing accident in Australia. Photo / 9News

Johnny Konings is paralysed from the waist down after a surfing accident in Australia. Photo / 9News

Close to $40,000 has been raised for a Kiwi paralysed by a surfing accident in Australia and told he would never walk again.

In June, 31-year-old Johnny Konings was taking on the popular break at Duranbah on the Tweed Heads when a wipeout slammed him into a sandbar, breaking his spine and ribs, and leaving him with a collapsed lung.

Experienced surfer Konings, who played football for Hamilton Wanderers and Ngāruawāhia United in New Zealand, had shifted to the Gold Coast with fiancee Charlotte Gordon and the pair were planning their wedding when the accident happened.

A GoFundMe page set up for Konings is targeting $100,000 to go towards the Kiwi’s treatment and recovery, and as of Saturday morning (NZ time), has already raised more than $37,000.

“Johnny’s surgery went really well, everything is now back where it’s supposed to be,” wrote Gordon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He is currently paralysed from the waist down with no sensation, we remain incredibly positive and are going to throw everything we possibly can at this. Day by day those that know Johnny know he doesn’t give up easy.

“We have a long road ahead, but he’s alive, his sense of humour is still intact and there’s a lot of positivity coming from this hospital ward.”

Elsewhere, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Football has also organised a charity fundraiser match in Konings’ name, to be played in September.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Hamilton Wanderers invitational XI will host a Waikato Invitational side, with both teams to feature players who have previously shared the field with Konings.



Latest from Football

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football