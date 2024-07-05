Johnny Konings is paralysed from the waist down after a surfing accident in Australia. Photo / 9News

Close to $40,000 has been raised for a Kiwi paralysed by a surfing accident in Australia and told he would never walk again.

In June, 31-year-old Johnny Konings was taking on the popular break at Duranbah on the Tweed Heads when a wipeout slammed him into a sandbar, breaking his spine and ribs, and leaving him with a collapsed lung.

Experienced surfer Konings, who played football for Hamilton Wanderers and Ngāruawāhia United in New Zealand, had shifted to the Gold Coast with fiancee Charlotte Gordon and the pair were planning their wedding when the accident happened.

A GoFundMe page set up for Konings is targeting $100,000 to go towards the Kiwi’s treatment and recovery, and as of Saturday morning (NZ time), has already raised more than $37,000.

“Johnny’s surgery went really well, everything is now back where it’s supposed to be,” wrote Gordon.