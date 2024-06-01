CJ Bott fires a pass. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns preparation for the the upcoming Paris Olympics has started with a defeat against world number 7, and Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-finalists, Japan, in a 2-0 loss.

With head coach Jitka Klimková opting to take a leave of absence from the team for this tour, assistant coach Michael Mayne stepped into the role for the game.

Of concern for the Ferns will be that yet again they have failed to find the back of the next, this time unable to register a shot on target.

To look to deal with the threat of the dangerous Japanese side, Mayne picked an experienced defence with a combined 413 caps across the back four of Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen and CJ Bott.

The first half saw Japan dominating the game with their passing style but the New Zealand defence held firm, giving away few clear cut chances.

It wasn’t until added time in the first half that the Asian side managed to finally make a breakthrough, to the disappointment of the Ferns to had held them off for all of normal time in the first 45.

A neat interplay of passes around the Ferns box found Tanaka who finished neatly past Anna Leat in the New Zealand goal and give Japan the advantage at the break.

Just after half-time Japan made it two.

A corner was swung in from Kitagawa and found Koga at the back post who had lost her marker for an easy headed finish low into the Ferns goal.

The Football Ferns battled to try and find a way back into the game, one of the best chances falling to substitute Gabi Rennie who was picked out by fellow sub Ally Green with a great cross but couldn’t beat her marker to the ball.

The final moments saw Japan push for a third but Anna Leat produced a good save in added time to keep it at two.

Speaking after the match, acting head coach Michael Mayne praised his side for the way they adapted to the challenge Japan presented:

“Once we adjusted to some of the problems they were posing us, and were able to figure out how to get good ball in the middle third, I actually think we played really well.

“Obviously a world class side like Japan will really punish us if we get small things wrong, so we expected that, but I thought the reaction to those moments was really good.”

The Ferns have a chance to test themselves again against the same side on Tuesday morning NZT.



