26 May, 2024 02:23 AM 2 mins to read

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova will be absent for New Zealand’s upcoming international friendlies as an investigation into what’s been labelled by the national body an “employment-related matter” is concluded.

Klimkova, 49, has opted to take a leave of absence while the investigation is being finished, and will be replaced by assistant coach Michael Mayne as the team face Japan in Murcia, Spain.

A New Zealand Football statement emphasised no further comment will be made by officials, players or staff on the matter until the investigation is concluded.

Since taking charge of the Football Ferns in 2021, Klimkova has overseen 39 matches with the New Zealand women’s side.

Of those 39 games, the Football Ferns have won 11, with seven draws to go with 21 defeats.

Klimkova oversaw New Zealand’s group stage exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup on home soil, where the Football Ferns stunned with an opening victory over Norway, before a shock defeat to Philippines and draw against Switzerland saw the hosts finish third in Pool A.

Only John Herdman (68 games) and Tony Readings (82 games) have coached the Football Ferns for longer than Klimkova.

The Football Ferns will face Japan on June 1 and June 4 at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

New Zealand has also been drawn to face reigning champions Canada, Colombia and hosts France at this year’s Olympics in Paris.