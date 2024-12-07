West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the English Premier League club confirmed.

The 34-year-old’s condition has been described by the east London club as being “stable”, although there are few other details available on Antonio’s condition.

“West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area,” read a club statement on West Ham’s social media.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Wandsworth-born Antonio made his West Ham club debut in 2015 after signing from Nottingham Forest, and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the club in all competitions. He is their all-time leading goal-scorer in England’s top flight, with 68 in 268 matches.