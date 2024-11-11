EPL ref suspended after alleged obscene tirade in video

Referee David Coote. Photo / Getty Images

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended by the body that governs professional referees in England pending a full investigation after a video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The video allegedly shows Coote making derogatory and highly obscene comments about Liverpool and German Klopp, who left Anfield in May.

The video has not been verified by Reuters, it is unclear when it was filmed or its authenticity.

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) will be making no further comment until that process is complete,” PGMOL said.

Liverpool are aware of the video that has been widely circulated on social media but the club will not comment in light of the investigation.