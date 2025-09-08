Nottingham Forest sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has been axed as head coach at Nottingham Forest. Photo / AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been axed as head coach at Nottingham Forest. Photo / AFP

All Whites captain Chris Wood will be returning to a new-look Nottingham Forest after international duty.

The English Premier League side have confirmed the sacking of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, despite the Portuguese manager signing a new three-year contract two months ago.

Forest finished seventh on the table last year and currently sit 10th through three games with a win, a draw and a loss.

Recently departed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho – are being mentioned as replacement options.

Wood, who has starred for Forest under Espirito Santo since both arrived at the club in 2023, is currently in Auckland for the international clash with Australia tonight.