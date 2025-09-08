Advertisement
Nottingham Forest sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has been axed as head coach at Nottingham Forest. Photo / AFP

All Whites captain Chris Wood will be returning to a new-look Nottingham Forest after international duty.

The English Premier League side have confirmed the sacking of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, despite the Portuguese manager signing a new three-year contract two months ago.

Forest finished seventh on the table last year

