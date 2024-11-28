Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / English Premier League

David Coote: Referee under investigation over yellow-card claim

AFP
2 mins to read
'I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard,' referee David Coote says, amid 'serious allegations' against him. Photo / Getty Images

'I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard,' referee David Coote says, amid 'serious allegations' against him. Photo / Getty Images

The English Football Association is investigating allegations Premier League referee David Coote discussed giving a yellow card with a fan before a match in England’s second-tier Championship.

The Sun newspaper reported this week that 42-year-old Coote, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, discussed the prospect of booking then Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski with a supporter of the club the day before a game between Leeds and West Brom in October 2019.

The newspaper alleges after Coote booked the player during the match, he messaged the individual back to say: “I hope you backed as discussed.”

Coote, currently suspended following separate allegations about his conduct, said in a statement: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

An FA spokesman said: “These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

Coote was already under investigation by refereeing body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the FA after footage emerged that appeared to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

European football’s governing body UEFA has also appointed an ethics inspector to investigate a video, published by The Sun, purported to show Coote snorting white powder during this year’s Euros in Germany.

Coote was working at the tournament as a match official.

On the latest allegation, a PGMOL spokesman said: “The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

“We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

“PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.

“David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Leeds said in a statement they were aware of the allegations.

“We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL [English Football League] and PGMOL regulations and processes,” the club said. “We will be making no further comment at this time.

Save

Latest from English Premier League

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from English Premier League