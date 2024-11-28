“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

An FA spokesman said: “These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

Coote was already under investigation by refereeing body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the FA after footage emerged that appeared to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

European football’s governing body UEFA has also appointed an ethics inspector to investigate a video, published by The Sun, purported to show Coote snorting white powder during this year’s Euros in Germany.

Coote was working at the tournament as a match official.

On the latest allegation, a PGMOL spokesman said: “The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

“We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

“PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.

“David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Leeds said in a statement they were aware of the allegations.

“We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL [English Football League] and PGMOL regulations and processes,” the club said. “We will be making no further comment at this time.