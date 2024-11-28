The English Football Association is investigating allegations Premier League referee David Coote discussed giving a yellow card with a fan before a match in England’s second-tier Championship.
The Sun newspaper reported this week that 42-year-old Coote, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, discussed the prospect of booking then Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski with a supporter of the club the day before a game between Leeds and West Brom in October 2019.
The newspaper alleges after Coote booked the player during the match, he messaged the individual back to say: “I hope you backed as discussed.”
Coote, currently suspended following separate allegations about his conduct, said in a statement: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations.
“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.