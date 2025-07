Rojas had been taking part in pre-season training with Victory.

In a statement on social media, he said: “Having arrived in Melbourne from Chile, I decided that there was a scratch I needed to itch.

“[I] decided that I needed to go and train like a pro just one more time and put the curiosity and the question to bed, can I/do I want to do it again?

“Now I can put the curiosity to bed, and acknowledge that it’s time for me to move on. I am ready. I will not be playing anymore week in and week out like the professionals do.

Marco Rojas: 'Now I can put the curiosity to bed, and acknowledge that it’s time for me to move on.' Photo / Photosport

“I’m yet to know what type of football I might play down the line, although I really love the idea of keeping fit for the odd charity or community game.

“My hope with everything I do is to help ease the space for others when they retire,” Rojas’ statement continued.

“It’s a long time we don’t play after our 30s and there’s so much we can do. We must try.

“We will see how it goes. And shout out to Melbourne Victory. Thank you for letting me train [and] scratch that last itch.”