Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has had a frustrating week at the football World Cup. Photo / AP

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk away from the World Cup after being benched during a match earlier this week.

Reports out of Portugal claimed the Premier League star was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing as Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick on his starting debut.

The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side.

Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering strike that was called back for off-side but seemed to be a pointed message.

It comes after the final group match when Ronaldo appeared to be furious when substituted by Santos.

“I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all,” the coach said.

The next match, Ronaldo was benched for “strategic” reasons.

Ronaldo also left the field in a huff, walking off away from his teammates. His girlfriend also looked furious.

It sparked a report from Portuguese publication Record that Ronaldo was set to quit the World Cup, just as the tournament reached the quarterfinals.

The report said Ronaldo had a sit down with coach Santos after he was told he wouldn’t start against Switzerland and threatened to leave immediately in a “tense” conversation.

But he reportedly had “come to his senses”, seemingly realising Portugal are as good a chance as any team left to win the title, realising his importance to team morale and “quickly changed his mind”.

The Portuguese Football Federation have denied the reports however, claiming Ronaldo had never threatened to leave.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar,” said the federation.

“Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected.”

The FPF said Ronaldo’s appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.

Following the FPF media statement, Ronaldo tweeted:

“A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary.

“A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end. Believe with us.”

Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos may again get the nod over Ronaldo.

- with NZ Herald