Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Winston Reid on his English Premier League journey, becoming a West Ham favourite and the Fifa World Cup dream driving his future

5 minutes to read
Winston Reid was a fan favourite over a long career at West Ham. Photo / Getty

Winston Reid was a fan favourite over a long career at West Ham. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Winston Reid is determined to play at another Fifa World Cup, one of the main factors in the drive to continue his football career.

His long tenure at West Ham United finished earlier this week,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.