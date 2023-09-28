Sofia Garcia opened this year’s National League campaign with fire in her belly.

The Western Springs AFC striker netted four goals on Saturday – contributing to her side’s 8-0 win against Central Football in the first round of the season.

It seems the fire was ignited by what both herself and the team went through earlier this year.

In May, the Herald launched an investigation into the concerns of senior women’s players over inequality disputes at one of the country’s top football clubs.

The Herald revealed: Player and staff walkouts; details of funding the club received for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup; allegations of “highly misogynistic behaviour”; concerns about a phallic logo; and unequal spending between the top male and female squads.

After weeks of confidential mediation meetings and discussions between the Western Springs’ executives and the Women’s Premier team, the two parties reached a game-changing agreement including a change to the constitution, more diversity on the board and equal pay.

Fast forward to September and it was those protesting women who coincidently lifted the prestigious Kate Sheppard Cup – the country’s top club competition.

Following the victory Garcia said it felt better considering the turbulent season they went through.

“It was such a good feeling after such a long season and obviously so much turmoil with the club.

“To be able to bring it home and with all of the team that has been fighting the battle through this season, [it] was such a good feeling.”

Winning for that reason was enough, but Garcia said it was extra special considering they’d finished second in both the 2022 domestic Northern Region Football competition and the National League.

“It was so nice to be able to finally get first place and kind of see all of our hard work come to fruition.”

Reflecting on the unique season, and the inequality battle, the 25-year-old said it was “mentally draining for everyone”.

“There was just so much going on, so many unanswered questions, so many things we were trying to implement and roadblocks we were hitting.

“It was really tough.”

Throughout the two-week mediation process, the representatives from each party involved were unable to reveal anything from the inside.

“It was really tough for everyone the confidentiality of mediation,” she said.

“Not being able to, you know, talk to some of the people we’re closest to and have those outlets was also tough.

“That really, just forced us to kind of lean in on each other.

“I can only speak for myself but, definitely leaving the club or just quitting football altogether was a thought in my mind – which is never a nice thing.”

Garcia said what they went through, she “wouldn’t wish on anyone”. However, she feels there were some positives.

“What we went through made us stronger, both on and off the field in our friendships and the trust that we had in one another.

“You could really see that during the Kate Sheppard final and I think that’s going to be a theme throughout National League as well.”

This summer in the nine-round National League, the Springs women are making it clear, they want nothing less than glory – and are hot favourites to do so.

Not only do they seek redemption – falling in that final hurdle to Eastern Suburbs AFC last year – but they have a new-found unity and solidarity within the squad which was formed during the equality battle.

“It’s definitely in our plans,” Garcia said. “It’s National League final or bust for us.

“The Kate Sheppard was such a good confidence boost for the girls and just knowing that we can compete at the highest level.

“We have some great people coming back into our team that were with us last year, some great young girls coming through and developing with us as well.

“So, yeah, I think it is Western Springs’ year, but I may be a little biased.”

Four months after the disputes hit boiling point, Garcia said the team and club are “rebuilding”.

“We’re just starting to look forward and see how we can continue to implement these changes and continue to push girls and women’s football forward in New Zealand.”

Garcia is not naive to the fact many other women’s teams experience inequality within their football clubs. Her advice to them was, “Keep fighting”.

“I know sometimes it can feel like you just have the weight of the world and you’re not getting anywhere and no one’s listening to you, but people are, people in the community, see you and hear you and are backing you,” she said.

“That was a big thing for us during mediation, was the support from the community.

“And even if it wasn’t super outward, you know, we were getting messages that we were inspiring young girls and older women and boys and everything.

“So just keep fighting and in the moment if you don’t feel like you’re getting anywhere, you are.”

Western Springs meet Ellerslie in round two tonight at Seddon Fields, kicking off at 7.30pm.

