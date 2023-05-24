Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Western Springs Football Club: Financial accounts show men’s team received more than double in funding than women’s team

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Western Springs players during the Women's National League Championship 2022 final last year. Photo / Photosport

Western Springs players during the Women's National League Championship 2022 final last year. Photo / Photosport

Western Springs Football Club spent more than double the amount on equipment and resources for its men’s premier squad than on its women’s equivalent, according to its most recent financial statements from 2020.

The $14,143

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport