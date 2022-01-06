Football: Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen reveals secrets behind penalty shootout heroics in FFA Cup win over Melbourne City

Alex Paulsen was the hero for the Wellington Phoenix in their penalty shootout win against Melbourne City. Photo / Getty Images

Alex Paulsen was the hero for the Wellington Phoenix in their penalty shootout win against Melbourne City. Photo / Getty Images

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen says good instincts, along with a bit of luck, were the key ingredients behind his penalty shootout heroics in the FFA Cup victory over Melbourne City.

From being a relative unknown a few weeks ago, Paulsen was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday night, with an amazing performance in the penalty duel, after the quarterfinal was locked 0-0 after extra time.

The 18-year-old saved three of Melbourne's seven penalties and was extremely close to stopping two other attempts.

His efforts kept the Phoenix in the contest, as the visitors endured three consecutive misses at one point, before his most vital intervention, as he dived to his right to stop Marco Tilio's shot (Melbourne's seventh attempt), before midfielder Nicholas Pennington's successful effort secured the win.

"It's a big moment for me especially and for the boys as well because making a bit of history was fantastic for everybody," said Paulsen. "We all dug deep and worked hard for each other to actually execute it in the penalty shootout. I'm still stoked, still buzzing."

Penalties are always a lottery, but Paulsen seemed to perform some kind of Jedi mind trick against the reigning A-League champions, as he guessed the right way for all but one of their attempts.

There is a lot of science and preparation for modern goalkeepers in shootouts, far advanced from decades ago, and Paulsen doesn't shirk from analysis.

"It comes down to the finer details. The run up – a slow run up? Is it fast? Stutter steps? – the angles, their hand positioning," says Paulsen.

He had done his homework on the City players but mostly relied on gut feel in the moment.

"We always do our match preparation, on where [players] are likely going to go but for me personally, I just go off instinct," said Paulsen. "I kinda see the player's body positioning and [take that] into account [for] what decision I make to make the save."

Paulsen has had some shootout experience in his short career – notably in the final of the 2018 Oceania qualifying tournament for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup – but couldn't remember making three saves in a previous penalty contest.

"It comes down to luck," said Paulsen. "You know, sometimes you make the save and sometimes you don't, so it's purely based on luck and if you're in the right position or not."

But Paulsen seemed to take fortune out of the equation, as he was in the zone from the first kick. He gets "really nervous" before games but that wasn't evident on Wednesday, while self-talk and affirmations kept him focussed and steady throughout the 120 minutes and penalty phase.

"It might be weird, but I like talking to myself mentally," said Paulsen. "[To] keep making sure I stay focused. Just little words, making sure I'm still in the game."

Paulsen, who came through the grades with Onehunga Sports and Lower Hutt City, got his chance with Oli Sail's injury against Sydney FC three weeks ago.

Despite the modest setting, at a suburban ground, he rated Tuesday's experience as a career highlight.

After four A-League defeats on the trot, the result was a much-needed tonic for the Phoenix and a potential turning point. City hadn't played for almost three weeks, but the Phoenix had their own issues, with three players, including key defender Tim Payne, ruled out on match day after inconclusive Covid-19 tests.

"This game shows we have what it takes compete against some of the big clubs," said Paulsen. "Hopefully [we] can carry that momentum into the next couple of games."

The Phoenix face Melbourne Victory in their FFA Cup semi-final, with Central Coast meeting either Sydney or Brisbane in the other last four clash.

Their next A-League game is against Newcastle on Saturday (7:05pm NZT).

FFA Cup quarterfinal

Wellington Phoenix 0 (4)

Melbourne City 0 (3)