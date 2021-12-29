Football: Wellington Phoenix confirm three positive cases of Covid-19 in men's camp

Three members of the Wellington Phoenix men's camp have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix have confirmed there are positive cases of Covid-19 in their men's camp.

After reports that there were positive cases in the team, the club confirmed that there were three of them, with two players and a staff member now self-isolating away from the rest of the team.

Everyone in the squad has had both doses of the vaccination, and have been undergoing regular PCR tests while based in New South Wales.

The cases are not expected to impact their upcoming fixture against Adelaide United on Saturday night, as the remainder of the team still plans to travel to South Australia tomorrow.

In a statement, the club said the protocols in place for detecting the virus and ensure immediate isolation have continued to be effective.

"Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players and staff. All positive cases are adhering to relevant state government health directives, in close consultation with the A-Leagues."

The Phoenix men's team have not played since their 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC on December 19, with their last two games - against Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners - being postponed after members of the opposition tested positive for Covid-19. Their scheduled fixture against the Brisbane Roar on January 5 has also been postponed.