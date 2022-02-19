Elvis Kamsoba of Sydney FC is challenged by Joshua Laws of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

Wellington Phoenix 1

Sydney FC 1



The Wellington Phoenix have extended their unbeaten run to six matches, drawing 1-1 with Sydney FC in a hard-fought A-League men's encounter at Leichhardt Oval.

English striker David Ball scored his first goal of the season to give Wellington the advantage, but the lead was cancelled out by Brazilian substitute Bobo's 67th minute equaliser.

Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail was his side's saviour on several occasions, most notably in added time when he turned away a close-range effort from Bobo in spectacular fashion to salvage a point for his side. In a pulsating climax to the match, Sydney then had appeals for a penalty waved away before Wellington's Mexican playmaker Gael Sandoval curled a shot narrowly wide with the last kick of the contest.

It ended a hectic run of five games in 13 days for the Phoenix, from which they've collected 11 points to consolidate their place in the top six on the A-League ladder.

Despite the exertions of the past fortnight, coach Ufuk Talay named an unchanged starting side for the fourth straight match as he chased a first win over Sydney at his seventh attempt as Phoenix coach.

Sydney had the better of the first half hour, converting a slight possessional advantage into the better goal-scoring opportunities. Sail was kept busy, parrying Mustafa Amini's low effort to safety, then producing a terrific reflex save to deny the same player from a much handier position.

Former Phoenix player Max Burgess beat Sail only to see his rasping effort cannon off the post before Sydney's Serbian playmaker Milos Ninkovic waltzed into the area, but his effort was cleared off the line by a retreating Sam Sutton.

The Phoenix looked most dangerous on the break, with a couple of half-chances falling the way of Jaushua Sotirio, and Reno Piscopo having a shot deflected wide from just outside the penalty area.

Ball's tireless work ethic was rewarded just before halftime. The Englishman received the ball on the penalty spot with his back to goal, twisted away from his marker and fired past Sky Blues custodian Andrew Redmayne. It sent the Phoenix to the sheds ahead, and with high hopes of a first win over Sydney FC in their last nine meetings, dating back to December 2018.

The Phoenix celebrate after David Ball scores during the A-League match between Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC. Photo / Photosport

Predictably, Sydney came out strongly in the second half and after a period of sustained pressure, Bobo squared the ledger, volleying home a Rhyan Grant cross from close range.

On the occasion of his 100th appearance for the club, captain Alex Rufer was prominent in the midfield exchanges, while Sail further enhanced his burgeoning reputation with another string of eye-catching saves.

In a pleasing sight for All Whites fans, Kosta Barbarouses made his return from a long-term injury via the Sydney bench, trying his luck unsuccessfully from distance in injury time.

The Phoenix now have a much-needed eight-day break before visiting the Western Sydney Wanderers next Sunday.

