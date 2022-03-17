Jaushua Sotirio of the Phoenix celebrates with teammates after scoring during the A-League match between Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur FC. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Wellington Phoenix could be playing at home next month.

After the recently announced Government changes around border restrictions, the Phoenix are confident of staging up to three matches in New Zealand this season, including one in Auckland, as long as stadium capacity restrictions are increased in the coming weeks, to somewhere near 50 per cent.

The Phoenix men have been based in Australia since the start of the A-League season.

They had originally hoped for games here in January, before the Omicron surge scuttled that, but are now optimistic of playing in front of a home crowd in April or May.

The new border regulations mean they will be able to bring the team back for matches, as well as any opposition side, with a process in place with Sport New Zealand and Immigration.

"All things being equal, we are confident there will be games back in New Zealand if we can get the stadiums open," Phoenix general manager David Dome told the Herald.

"Everybody wants to make it happen, it's just the last piece of the puzzle."

Super Rugby crowds are limited to 10 per cent of venue capacity, while the Cricket World Cup has received a special exemption of 20 per cent. The Government is expected to review those restrictions next week and Dome hopes for an upward adjustment.

Sky Stadium holds 34,500, while Eden Park is around 50,000. Dome said if attendances were capped at 20 per cent it would be uneconomic.

"It wouldn't make sense but if we can come out of the red light [setting] or go to 50 per cent stadium capacity, then we are away and we will give it a good crack," said Dome. "50 per cent makes it worthwhile, in terms of bringing two teams from Australia."

The Phoenix attracted large crowds in two homecoming matches last season, with 24,100 in the capital and more than 22,200 a week later in Auckland.

The club is working with the Australian Professional Leagues on a revised draw. There are three possibilities for New Zealand fixtures, with scheduled home games against the Central Coast Mariners (17 April) and Western Sydney Wanderers (25 April) as well as the catch-up match with Melbourne City.

David Ball of the Phoenix in action during the round A-League Mens match between Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"They are down as home games so by rights should be in New Zealand, dependant on stadia capacity," said Dome.

The Phoenix have also approached opposition clubs to see if any would be willing to forgo a home fixture and cross the Tasman, as a gesture given the ongoing sacrifice of the Wellington team.

"We have asked," said Dome. "We have certainly put that out there."

Dome said the best case scenario was three home games, though two was more likely, with one match in Auckland. There is also the carrot of a potential home finals match, should the Phoenix qualify.

"We have already been talking to stadiums and they are keen to make it happen," said Dome. "It's on the right track; we just need the Government to come to the party."

Coach Ufuk Talay echoed Dome's optimism and said the team would be "ecstatic" at the chance to playing in front of a massed yellow throng again.

A more immediate focus is Friday's match against the Newcastle Jets (9:45pm), with a ton of players missing. Aside from the four on All Whites duty, Reno Piscopo and Oskar van Hattum are injured, David Ball is suspended and Alex Rufer is dealing with a season-ending ACL rupture.

It's likely Josh Laws will more into central midfield, while Talay hinted that Sam Sutton would be used in a more attacking role, with James McGarry at left fullback while striker Gary Hooper is available to start.

"I always look at the glass half full," said Talay. "It's not the greatest scenario, but it's another challenge, another hurdle."