Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: 'We had no choice' - Auckland City FC hope to avoid significant financial penalty from Fifa, after Club World Cup withdrawal

4 minutes to read
Auckland City have a proud history in the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Getty

Auckland City have a proud history in the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Auckland City FC hope to avoid a significant fine from Fifa, after being forced to withdraw from the Club World Cup for the second year in succession.

It was confirmed on Friday night that the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.