Football: 'We had no choice' - Auckland City FC hope to avoid significant financial penalty from Fifa, after Club World Cup withdrawal

Auckland City have a proud history in the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Getty

Auckland City FC hope to avoid a significant fine from Fifa, after being forced to withdraw from the Club World Cup for the second year in succession.

It was confirmed on Friday night that the club wouldn't be part of February's tournament in the United Arab Emirates, after they were unable to secure MIQ spots for their return home from the event.

Tahiti's AS Pirae will replace them in the tournament, joining the likes of other continental champions Chelsea, Palmeiras and Al Ahly.

Auckland City had been counting on utilising home isolation for their 35-strong party, but the recent extension by the government to that timeframe threw their plans into chaos.

"It was just before Christmas when we got the bad news from government that there's no chance for MIQ for us on the way back under the new timeframes that have been given," Auckland City chairman Ivan Vuksich told Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB.

"We were relying on getting back on the 13th of February but that got pushed out to the end of February. The cost of staying an extra 15 days up in the United Arab Emirates was just totally prohibitive. We had no choice at the end of the day. Absolutely no choice."

Auckland City were also forced to withdraw last year with similar MIQ issues, which led to Fifa asking them to sign a participation agreement this time, with the threat of a fine plus associated costs incurred if they were unable to take their place in the seven-team tournament.

The Auckland club had been confident of a solution, and were working on different scenarios to make sure their return to these shores intersected with the beginning of the home isolation period.

But those plans were scotched on December 21, when the government confirmed a border-reopening delay for returning travellers, in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Despite the mitigating circumstances, Vuksich expects further conversations and correspondence with Fifa.

"The guys that we're dealing with, the tournament-organising people, have been very sympathetic," said Vuksich. "They understand our situation, they have said all the right things.

"But of course once it gets to the legal department, it's a bit like a lot of things nowadays, it's just like a computer, the thing comes down and you get a letter.

"So we probably will [get a letter] although in the circumstances we may be able to build a case with support of New Zealand Football and Oceania and perhaps even the government.

"It's a lot of work to do, but I'm sure we can probably mount a reasonable case for not having the fine this time as well."

Auckland City were due to open the tournament against local side Al Jazira on February 3.

A win would have guaranteed two more matches and a return after the home isolation phase was originally slated to begin (February 14), while the alternative plan, in case of a first-up loss, was to stay in the UAE for a week-long training camp.

As well as the experience for the players and the prestige of participation, Auckland City have also forgone significant prizemoney of US$300,000 ($432,000), with a share going to other New Zealand clubs.

"It's a real blow, a real blow to everybody in NZ football," said Vuksich. "I'm still struggling with the whole thing because this has happened twice now.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow. And I just feel sorry for the guys - they worked so damn hard. They haven't had a game since the 14th of August and they came in around the end of November and they worked really hard pre-Christmas.

"They were really putting the effort in and it was shaping up quite well. It was looking quite optimistic but all for nowt."

Auckland City have appeared nine times at the Club World Cup, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2014 and a fifth placing in 2009.