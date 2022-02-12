Phoenix goalscorer Gael Sandoval challenges Juande of Adelaide. Photo / Getty

Football can be a cruel game and that was epitomised on Saturday night, as the Wellington Phoenix were denied a fourth successive A-League victory with a late, late Adelaide equaliser.

The 1-1 draw felt like a loss, as teenager Bernado Oliveira headed home in the 92nd minute, after being left unmarked at the far post.

It was cruel, as Wellington had numerous chances to put the game out of reach, especially in the first half.

But they left the door open for Adelaide and, as they started to tire after their heavy recent schedule, the visitors found an unlikely goal.

It will be tough to take for the Phoenix, but when the dust settles they will reflect on another excellent performance.

Gael Sandoval had given them a deserved lead in the 20th minute but they couldn't extend it, due to a combination of poor finishing and some excellent goalkeeping from the Adelaide custodian Joe Gauci.

The Wellington team produced some sparkling football, particularly in the first period, with the passing and movement a delight to behold, but were profligate with numerous chances, which kept Adelaide in the match.

Sandoval produced his best performance so far while David Ball led the line superbly. Alex Rufer and Clayton Lewis were accurate and committed in central midfield and the Phoenix looked a cohesive and positive unit.

That sense of control slipped away in the final 20 minutes, as legs started to tire and they sat further back.

Earlier, the Wellington goal was a thing of beauty. Ball found himself free – after some swift work in midfield – and his precise pass released Sandoval, who finished expertly inside the far post.

Rufer went close to breaking his infamous A-League duck minutes later with a thunderous left-foot volley, while only a sliding block kept a Tim Payne effort out, as the right fullback charged into the penalty area.

The best move of the first half went unrewarded, but showed the level of confidence in this Phoenix team, as Sandoval and Ball combined wonderfully just before halftime, only for Gauci to produce a fine save from Reno Piscopo's attempted chip.

The visitors had their moments – with Payne doing well to prevent Craig Goodwin getting a shot away from a dangerous position - but were mostly on the heels, with the Phoenix managing 15 shots (six on target) in the first half alone.

Wellington should have increased their advantage early in the second half. Ball's fizzed cross somehow eluded both Jaushua Sotirio and Sandoval in the six-yard box, before the Mexican directed his shot straight at Gauci minutes later.

Chances continued to flow, with the Adelaide keeper denying Lewis as Ball screamed for a pull back.

The match completely stretched out in the final 20 minutes, with both sides desperate for a goal. Adelaide started to look dangerous, especially from set pieces, while the Phoenix had chances on the break, with only expert defending shutting down a two-on-one break as Rufer found himself in uncharted territory.

Oli Sail was forced into timely saves and the Phoenix looked like they had done enough for a crucial win, before Oliveira's vital intervention.

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Gael Sandoval 20')

Adelaide United 1 (Bernado Oliveira 90 + 2')

Halftime 1-0