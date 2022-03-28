Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

The All Whites got a reality check on Monday – and it could have come at just the right

time.

They made their expected progression to the Oceania 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament final, but not without a considerable struggle, against a brave, albeit limited, Tahiti.

The All Whites prevailed 1-0 – thanks to a 70th minute Liberato Cacace goal – but squandered several opportunities, especially in the first half, which kept the match much tighter than it needed to be against a team ranked almost 50 places below them by Fifa.

New Zealand will need to be much more decisive in Thursday's final against the Solomon Islands (6am), and particularly in June's intercontinental playoff against the fourth placed Concacaf team, should they progress that far.

"We could have been more clinical – again," reflected coach Danny Hay. "We had a number of opportunities and a couple cleared off the line.

"We put ourselves under pressure by not being clinical, though it wasn't until the last few minutes that they had a shot [on target]. We felt fairly secure but we could have helped ourselves, had we been a bit more [clinical] in that attacking third."

Niko Kirwan tackled during the All Whites' win over Tahiti. Photo / Photosport

It's been an issue across the tournament, despite the All Whites scoring 12 goals in three group matches, and Monday brought it into sharper focus, as New Zealand enjoyed 68 per cent possession, had 16 shots (eight on target) and forced eight corners to one.

But they will learn plenty from their first knockout match since the last World Cup cycle, while Cacace was thrilled to make such a positive impact, with his first senior international goal.

His strike capped a whirlwind two months for the 21-year-old, since his move to Serie A on the last day of the January transfer window.

"[It's a] big range of teams I've had to face this last month, but happy to be here and it's always a special moment putting this jersey on and glad I could top it off with a goal," said Cacace.

Tahiti had been in camp for the past 45 days and it showed. Despite scraps of possession, they were highly organised and supremely fit, maintaining their defensive shape throughout the contest.

"[They] know we are a quality side and the team to beat and Tahiti made it very difficult, with the way they set up," said Cacace. "They dropped off, took away the space in behind. We had to stay patient."

It was difficult, as Tahiti compressed the game, and New Zealand lacked polish in the final third.

There were opportunities - Matt Garbett headed over the bar from six yards in the first half, while other chances fell to Callum McCowatt, Elijah Just, Winston Reid and Bill Tuiloma, before Cacace's vital intervention.

The Empoli defender drove towards the box, then was on hand to finish emphatically from eight yards after Garbett had diverted the ball back to him.

Liberato Cacace celebrates scoring for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Though Tahiti didn't create a clear opportunity, they pushed forward in the last 20 minutes, which made for an occasionally tense finale.

Overall, Hay was pleased with the composure of his squad.

"We are a young team, with a lot of trust and faith put in this group of players," said Hay. "They didn't panic and the longer the game the more likely we were going to convert one of those chances."

"But you can't take anything away from Tahiti. They were physically very tough, they rattled us [with] some of the tackles, [got] men behind the ball and worked extremely hard for each other."

Winston Reid and Bill Tuiloma were defensive standouts, while Cacace underlined his importance with a busy display. Joe Bell and Garbett kept things solid, while Callum McCowatt linked play well.

Hay is confident that midfielder Marko Stamenic will recover from a hamstring strain to take his place in Thursday's decider against the Solomons Islands, who beat Papua New Guinea 3-2 in the other semifinal.

"[They are] technically very good," assessed Hay. "Skilful dribblers [and] extremely quick, who get huge numbers forward on the counter attack. They are going to pose a real threat but it will be a different [type of] game."

All Whites 1 (Liberato Cacace 70')

Tahiti 0

Halftime: 0-0