Football: Remarkable evolution - Why All Whites could become one of New Zealand football's best ever teams

All Whites players celebrate a goal against Curaçao. Photo / Photosport

If you want a measure of how things are changing on the New Zealand men's football scene, have a look at the reaction to Sunday's 2-1 win over Curaçao.

There was a time, not so long ago, when such a victory would have prompted sustained celebrations and shouting from the rooftops.

It was only the third time since 2007 that the All Whites have beaten a team from outside the Oceania or Asian region, and Curaçao are credible opponents.

Their Fifa world ranking of 79 may be slightly inflated by the sheer amount of games they play, especially against some tiny nations within the North American confederation, but their squad is the real deal, with most of the players drawn from top European leagues.

But the All Whites, who face Bahrain on Wednesday morning (5am NZT) came off the field slightly disappointed, knowing they had missed chances to wrap up the game, before the Caribbean team finally got a foothold in the match in the last 30 minutes.

"We couldn't kill the game off," admitted coach Danny Hay. "You look at all the chances that we had in the first half and early in the second half, really good opportunities that should have [taken].

"It's a very good learning for a young group that we need to be more clinical in those periods or you allow teams to get back into the game."

The element of dissatisfaction reflected Hay's belief in the potential of this current group, who could evolve into one of the best All Whites teams we've seen.

That's a big statement, and there is a long, long way to go, with the true test coming next year when World Cup qualifying begins.

But the evidence is steadily mounting.

On Sunday the All Whites were without their best defender Winston Reid and their most accomplished midfielder Ryan Thomas, as well as one of their most experienced centre backs Michael Boxall.

There were three uncapped players – including two 19-year-olds in midfield – and seven of the starting XI were aged 22 or younger.

But they didn't miss a beat and showed glimpses of their ability in possession with some neat passing moves.

All Whites coach Danny Hay and defender Kelvin Kalua. Photo / Photosport

Sunday's game demonstrated the remarkable evolution of the All Whites, as the starting XI featured only three players (Stefan Marinovic, Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood) who took the field in Anthony Hudson's last game in charge, the 2-0 loss to Peru in Lima in November 2017.

Injuries and unavailability contributed to that number, but it's still a significant change, as so many young players have come to the forefront over the last two years.

Hay hopes their rise will coincide with renewed interest from the New Zealand sporting public, after the All Whites have almost disappeared off the radar for over the last two years.

"It's been tough, not just for the fans, but the players and myself, the fact that we haven't played for so long," said Hay. "People have forgotten about the national team and I don't even think some people still realise we have a New Zealand men's national team.

"Hopefully those that caught some of the games at the Olympics and what transpired [against Curaçao] are starting to get excited about this young group.

"At times the way they played was outstanding and really showed a different brand of football that New Zealand has been known for in the past."

World No 91 Bahrain will provide a stern test on Wednesday.

They aren't blessed with big name players like Curaçao, with almost all of their squad drawn from the domestic league.

But they are match-hardened, with 11 games already this year, including fixtures against Jordan, Iran, Haiti and Ukraine.

The latter two matches were particularly impressive, with a 1-1 draw in Ukraine (world No 27) and a 6-1 win over 87th ranked Haiti in Bahrain. They'll be more cohesive and structured than Curaçao, along with the increased motivation from playing at home.