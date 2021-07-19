Football: Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, according to British media.

The player has been suspended by his club while police investigate the allegations, the Daily Mail reports.

The international and first club regular was arrested on Friday.

"Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Everton posted a statement saying "Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."