Football: NZF confident of staging All Whites matches in New Zealand in 2022

The likes of Chris Wood and Libby Cacace could soon be seen again on New Zealand shores. Photo / Getty

The All Whites should finally be seen again on home soil in 2022, with New Zealand Football committed to arranging fixtures in this country next year.

It's expected that Danny Hay's side will play two matches in this part of the world next September, which would end a long hiatus away from these shores.

In an ideal scenario the All Whites would be experiencing local support as part of their build up for November's FIFA World Cup, if they successfully progress through the Oceania qualifying tournament next March then prevail in the Intercontinental playoff next June.

But the September plans aren't contingent on World Cup qualification.

"We'll be pursuing home games for the All Whites regardless," NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell told the Herald. "Regardless of whether we are [at the World Cup] or not, we're eyeing options."

The last All Whites' match in New Zealand was against Peru in November 2017.

There have been just 12 home fixtures since 2010, with only six against non-Oceania opposition - Honduras and Paraguay, 2010; Jamaica, 2012; Mexico, 2013; South Africa, 2014 and Peru, 2017.

Hosting international teams is a complex logistical and financial equation, as NZF have to cover the fees of the travelling team and all the associated costs around the event.

One option to reduce expenditure and risk is co-hosting potential opponents with Australia, as happened in 2010 when Paraguay played in Sydney on October 9 and Wellington three days later.

"We are in regular dialogue with Australia around opportunities where we can take the truck-and-trailer type approach," said Pragnell. "Whereby if there's two member associations, one can pass through Australia then New Zealand and vice versa. It's a really interesting concept for us."

There is also the expectation of a long awaited trans-Tasman clash, possibly as early as 2022.

The All Whites and Socceroos were once regular rivals, with 16 games in the 1980s and 10 matches in the 1990s.

But the two teams have only met twice since 2006, when Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation, leaving a hole in the football landscape given the regular derbies in rugby, rugby league, cricket and netball.

"There is that keen desire for us to play each other again and more regularly as well," said Pragnell.

"Often Confederation calendars can be tricky in that regard, but that is a constant point of exploration. There's no lack of desire from either party to make it happen and willingness is always a good start. Having the relationship as a foundation is a good point."

Any match in 2022 might depend on the respective World Cup qualification journeys.

"A beautiful outcome would be if we were both at the World Cup and preparing with games against each other but a lot of dominoes have to fall the right way for that to happen," said Pragnell.

While NZF are committed to delivering home matches in 2022, they will be prudent. The games against Honduras and Paraguay didn't deliver the crowds or financial returns expected, despite being off the back of the 2010 World Cup, while around 10,000 people attended the South African game in 2014.

"The cost and risk associated with home games has to be carefully calculated," said Pragnell. "You need to balance those up pretty carefully and have an opposition that is going to be a big drawcard.

"If you get that equation wrong, history has shown it can be quite damaging. I'm really determined to get home games but not at the expense of financial mismanagement.

"I have confidence that New Zealand crowds will turn out to support our senior national teams against good opposition but you certainly need the right model."