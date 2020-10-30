Football: Nobby Stiles, England World Cup-winner, dies aged 78 after long illness

Nobby Stiles poses for the camera during England's 1966 World Cup campaign. Photo / Getty

Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, has died aged 78 after a long illness.

Stiles was also part of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup two years later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

A statement issued by the Stiles family read: "The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness.

"The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time."

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the World Cup semi-final. In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.

Stiles was born in Collyhurst, Manchester, in May 1942, during an air raid. He agreed apprentice terms with United in 1959, at a time when the club was still recovering from the Munich air disaster a year earlier in which eight players were killed.

He won league titles with the Red Devils in 1965 and 1967, before the continental success the following year.

Stiles left United in 1971, going on to play for Middlesbrough and Preston. He later managed the Lilywhites between 1977 and 1981, before coaching Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps and then West Brom between 1985 and 1986.

He returned to United as a youth team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1989 for a four-year stint.

Stiles suffered a series of health issues in later life, including a dementia diagnosis.

In 2010, after a mini-stroke, he decided to sell his medals in order to leave something to his family.

United bought them for £200,000 ($NZ391,916) and the medals are now housed in the club's museum.

Nobby Stiles (L), George Best (C) and Bobby Charlton (R) of Manchester United pose for the cameras at Old Trafford in 1968. Photo / Photosport

Reaction

Former England midfielder Peter Reid was one of the first to pay tribute to Stiles on social media. "Nobby Stiles RIP," he tweeted, alongside a heart emoji.

Gary Lineker said of Stiles: "Saddened to hear that Nobby Stiles has passed away. Another of our 1966 World Cup winning heroes leaves us. He had a heart that was even bigger than the gap in his teeth. RIP Nobby."

While Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described Stiles as "Quite simply one of the greatest-ever Mancunians" on Twitter.

"From humble beginnings to a European & World Cup winner," he tweeted.

"Much-loved in Greater Manchester & by millions across the country. We will miss you, Nobby, but thanks for all the memories. Our love to family and friends."

Manchester United released a statement paying tribute to Stiles, who played for the Red Devils from 1960-1971.

It read: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles MBE.

"An integral part of our first-ever European Cup-winning side, Nobby was a titan of the club's history, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch."

Preston, who Stiles played for between 1973-1975 and managed between 1977-1981, added their own tribute.

They posted on Twitter (with a heart emoji): "Everyone at Preston North End is saddened to learn of the passing of former player and promotion-winning manager Nobby Stiles at the age of 78.

"Our thoughts are with Nobby's loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Former Preston player Mark Lawrenson paid tribute to Stiles' impact on his own playing career. "He more than anyone made me into a Player at PNE. Absolute Gentleman as well... Love to the family...Very sad day."

Sir Geoff Hurst, whose hat-trick helped England to victory over West Germany in the 1966 final, paid his own tribute to Stiles.

"Hugely sad to hear Nobby has passed away," he wrote on Twitter.

"We were playing together way back for the U17s, U23s, and of course, for England, in fact, it was my first cap when Nobby scored, I think he was wearing No. 9!

"Great character, and the heart and soul of the team, he will be sorely missed."

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton also sent his condolences.

He tweeted: "So sad to hear the news of Nobby Stiles a great person who I admired very much one of the great 66 Legends England RIP."