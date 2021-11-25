Football: Manchester United set to appoint German visionary Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Ralf Rangnick. Photo / Getty

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager on a six-month contract at Old Trafford.

A formal deal has not been struck yet and is subject to Lokomotiv Moscow, where Rangnick is employed as head of sports and development, agreeing to release him from his contract.

The offer of a consultancy role that would keep Rangnick at Old Trafford way beyond the end of this season is understood to have had a significant bearing on his thinking and willingness to come to United.

A long-term thinker, it is thought he had frustrations around the limitations of an interim role, particularly given the scale of the project in the Russian capital, but United's willingness to find a way to ensure his involvement with the club was not too short-lived has helped to swing the situation in their favour.

The deal is not without its challenges because of the close association between Rangnick and Lokomotiv. The German sees himself as having embarked on a serious project at the club in which all parties have invested a lot of time and resources. Nevertheless, the chance to coach United is not one that he wishes to pass up.

The 63-year-old former RB Leipzig coach was the first choice of the United hierarchy following an interview process that also saw the club hold talks with Rudi Garcia, Lucien Favre and Ernesto Valverde.

United launched the search for an interim manager in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking on Sunday after a 4-1 defeat at Watford - their seventh loss in 13 matches - signalled the end of the Norwegian's reign only four months after he was awarded a new three-year contract.

United want an experienced operator to try to save their season and are hoping Rangnick, if the deal is finalised, can have the sort of impact over the remainder of the campaign that Rafael Benitez and Guus Hiddink managed previously at Chelsea.

Michael Carrick was placed in temporary charge for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Villarreal in Spain which secured United's place in the Champions League knockout stages as group winners. He is due to oversee Monday's game against Chelsea too, with Rangnick's appointment unlikely to be ratified in time owing to work permit restrictions should Lokomotiv give the greenlight.

United will turn their attention to the hunt for a permanent manager once the interim position is resolved. It remains to be seen what impact Rangnick's likely involvement at Old Trafford will have on that process.

Rangnick has had a huge influence on German football and was an innovator behind the "gegenpressing" philosophy later popularised by the Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

He has worked with Tuchel, the Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl, all of whom hold him in high regard. United feel he has the gravitas, authority and tactical nous to help get their season back on course at a time when their Premier League rivals are managed by some of the most respected coaches in world football.

In addition to Leipzig, Rangnick has previously managed Schalke, Hoffenheim and Hannover and took Ulm into the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. He has also held roles as a director of football at Red Ball Salzburg and Leipzig and United believe they would be bringing in a figure of considerable clout and expertise.

Rangnick is believed to have previously rebuffed Chelsea when they were preparing to sack Frank Lampard before the eventual appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Contrary to reports, Valverde was not offered the post and the former Barcelona coach is thought to be the first of the candidates to be ruled out during the interview process.

Godfather of the Gegenpress

Rangnick forged a reputation as one of the most innovative football brains in Europe and has overseen the construction of teams and infrastructure at newly wealthy clubs like Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

At the age of 63, his CV is undoubtedly impressive enough for United, but rather than trophies won, it is the way he has altered the philosophies and ideas of a generation of younger coaches in Germany, Austria and beyond.

He was at the vanguard of the so-called Gegenpressing revolution, the Germanic phrase for counter pressing adopted by so many of the country's most famous coaches. The likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are some of his many disciples. Klopp has previously described him as the "best German coach" still within the game.

There is no doubt that Rangnick was a visionary, setting many of the trends in the Bundesliga that are now widely adopted in mainstream football fashion across Europe.

Having started his coaching career when he was just 25 years old, getting his first break at Ulm 1846 in Germany lower leagues. He is not afraid to be different, and was initially dismissed as an oddball, dubbed German's professor in an attempt to mock his university lecturer appearance.

The mocking stopped when he won promotion with Hannover and only narrowly missed out on winning the Bundesliga with Schalke in 2005. Backed by wealthy owners at Hoffenheim, he guided the little known regional club from the third tier into the top flight before returning to Schalke where he won a German cup.

However, his time in the dugout has been limited since 2011 as he took up a sporting directors role at Leipzig, overseeing the club's rise from fourth tier to a European power.

He has only worked as a manager on an interim basis since, the most recent period coming in 2018/19. The guru of modern German football is currently in a very well paid job as a director of football at Lokomotiv Moscow, but appears to have been tempted by a short term contract to manage again at Old Trafford.