Jaushua Sotirio of the Phoenix celebrates scoring a goal during the win over Macarthur. Photo / Getty

Wellington Phoenix forward Jaushua Sotirio admits his self belief was tested to the limit during Sunday's 3-1 win over Macarthur, in what was a bizarre match for the Australian striker.

The 26-year-old ended up taking the plaudits with two well-taken second-half goals, but not before enduring 70 minutes of agony at Campbelltown Stadium.

After a Reno Piscopo penalty put the Phoenix ahead in the 12th minute, Sotirio spurned three glorious chances to extend their lead in the first half.

He was ruled offside as he followed up a rebound from a Piscopo effort, then skied his shot high and wide after being one on one with goalkeeper Filip Kurto moments later, seemingly feeling the pressure from an onrushing defender.

His third opportunity soon followed, lifting his header over the bar after getting free in the six-yard box and being found by a precise Sam Sutton cross.

"I was very disappointed going into halftime to have two chances I definitely should have scored," said Sotirio. "I was feeling down, disappointed with myself. [My teammates and coaching staff] told me to keep going, keep staying positive, that was pretty much the message."

With the Phoenix clinging to a 1-0 advantage, helped by the some impressive first-half work by returning goalkeeper Oli Sail, Sotirio then hit a beautifully struck volley from distance, which beat Kurto before bouncing off the upright.

"In the first half I was thinking, oh wow, this is not my day," said Sotirio. "Even in the second half I had another shot, hit the crossbar was like, oh no, here we go again."

That gloomy feeling was exacerbated in the 58th minute, when Ulises Davila equalised against his former club.

But Sotirio never stopped trying and got his reward in the 72nd minute, placing a shot past Kurto after being first to a loose ball, before sealing the points six minutes later with a delightful chipped finish after being picked out by Sutton's long cross-field pass.

"It was definitely relief, finally I got the first one in, anything can happen from now on," reflected Sotirio. "It is the most chances I have had in a game so definitely lots of ups and downs. Luckily I got those two goals in the end, very positive for myself and the team.

That is the resilience you have and I pride myself on never giving up and staying positive."

It was the first time the Phoenix have managed successive wins in the league this season and lifted them to seventh on the ladder, after being last at the start of the round.

"It's massive, especially with a lot of games in a quick turnaround," said Sutton. "It's still early on and we have to make sure we are still contending for the top six. It's important for us and our confidence as well."

The Phoenix's next match is against newly crowned FFA Cup champions Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night (9:05pm NZT).

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Reno Piscopo 12' pen, Jaushua Sotirio 72', 78')

Macarthur FC 1 (Ulises Davila 58')