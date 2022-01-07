Football: 'It's pretty rampant': Wellington Phoenix coach hopeful of no further Covid cases

The Wellington Phoenix are coming off the back of a dramatic FFA Cup victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Wellington Phoenix men's coach Ufuk Talay is hopeful the club have reached the end of the road when it comes to Covid-19 cases but admits there are only so many precautions they can take.

On Friday afternoon the Phoenix confirmed eight players had returned positive tests and were in isolation, with another two quarantined as close contacts.

That group doesn't include Reno Piscopo and Matt Bozinovski, who were the team's first Covid cases last week but have since recovered.

The loss of 10 squad members means the Phoenix's next two scheduled League matches – against Newcastle on Saturday and Perth next weekend – have been postponed.

The club are currently in dialogue with Football Australia to also move next Wednesday's FFA Cup semifinal with Melbourne Victory.

"It is a disruption but it's something that was bound to happen at some stage," said Talay. "You know, having two players earlier, and obviously the travel that we do interstate in between. It is what it is; the boys will be isolating and hopefully they get through this quick and we're back on our feet, up and running.

"I take it day by day. We're in a situation where we need to be adaptable and the players need to be adaptable as well."

Until Friday, the Phoenix had been one of the least affected A League teams in terms of infected individuals but not anymore, with the trip to Melbourne for the FFA Cup quarter-final on Wednesday a possible catalyst.

"We went there, we prepared well for it and these things happen," said Talay. "Currently the situation in Australia is pretty rampant at the moment. We can protect ourselves as best we can. But we still have to go to the airport, and you're catching a flight with other people."

The club were being proactive with all necessary precautions, but there was a limit to the steps that could be taken.

"The only thing we can do is lock the boys up after training and that's pretty difficult to do," joked Talay. "The boys still need to live their lives as normal as possible; they still need to go to the supermarket.

"They've just got to be smart in the decisions that they make. I can't control everything else they do, outside of training but the main thing is that they use common sense."

None of the current cases appear serious - Talay said it was largely "a bit of a dry throat, or a headache but nothing really where they are bedridden, which is a positive for us".

According to New South Wales health guidelines, the infected individuals will be able to leave isolation after seven days, provided they have a negative test on day six, though Talay said any return to group activities was dependant on symptoms.

Only 11 players - those with negative Covid status - trained on Friday, while the entire group will be given the weekend off.

The scenario isn't ideal timing for the Phoenix, off the back of Wednesday's dramatic FFA Cup win over Melbourne City.

"The boys would have got a lot of confidence from that game," said Talay. "That's something that we needed and a win always changes a lot of things within the group. So it's disappointing that we can't play."

However, there is always a silver lining and the enforced break gives the Phoenix a chance to reset and means new signing Gael Sandoval will be available as soon as the team return to action.