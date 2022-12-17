The Phoenix celebrate a goal for Yan Sasse in their win over Adelaide. Photo / photosport.nz

Three goals from their trio of import signings have lifted the Wellington Phoenix men into the top half of the A-League table.

Ufuk Talay’s side produced one their best performances of the season to earn a 3-1 win over Adelaide United at Sky Stadium today, just their second victory after a frustrating run of draws.

Unfortunately for the club as they hosted a maiden double-header, the Phoenix women then fell to a 1-0 loss against the same opponent, with Mackenzie Barry’s first-half own goal proving decisive.

The day started on a much brighter note as, inside two minutes, Oskar Zawada powered home a volley after the Adelaide defence had failed to deal with a long ball over the top from Tim Payne.

That lead proved short-lived as Craig Goodwin then thumped a spectacular free kick into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Oli Sail with nothing to do but laugh. Given the Socceroos star’s last goal was another sweet strike against France less than four weeks ago, there was no shame in being beaten.

The Phoenix have this season become accustomed to dropping points from winning positions but today they continued to create ample opportunities while matching that endeavour with defensive mettle.

After David Ball was twice unlucky to be denied, Bulgarian midfielder Bozhidar Kraev scored for the fourth game in a row, heading home a good cross from Callan Elliot to hand his side a 2-1 halftime lead.

After the break, Wellington’s search for a third was aided by the visitors’ ill discipline. First Ben Halloran earned a second yellow card in the 51st minute, then Lachlan Barr conceded a penalty that Kraev was unable to put past Joe Gauci.

But Brazilian Yan Sasse had by that point made it 3-1 with a deflected strike, before an enjoyable outing for the hosts ended with club captain Alex Rufer making his first appearance after nine months on the sidelines through injury.

“I’m pretty chuffed with our efforts - we deserved it,” Sail told Sky Sport. “We haven’t really rewarded ourselves so far with a complete performance, and it could have been a lot more. I thought my opposite number in goal had a fantastic afternoon and we were a little bit hard done by on a few occasions.

“Where we’re on the table probably doesn’t reflect how confident we are and the way we’ve played - we just haven’t got the results. So it was pretty nice to finish that one off and score some goals.”

Mackenzie Barry, left, and Betsy Hassett are dejected after defeat. Photo / photosport.nz

The Phoenix women could do with a few of those, particularly of the variety scored at the right end of the field. They fell to a fifth defeat in as many games as Barry turned an Adelaide cross past her own goalkeeper, leaving her side marooned to the bottom of the ladder with only two goals to their name this season.

Barry was in tears at fulltime after her teammates had created few opportunities to atone for the centre-back’s miscue, keeping possession well but once more being found deficient in the final third.

Wellington Phoenix men 3 (Oskar Zawada 2, Bozhidar Kraev 37, Yan Sasse 61)

Adelaide United men 1 (Craig Goodwin 12).

Halftime: 1-1

Adelaide United women 1 (Mackenzie Barry og 22)

Wellington Phoenix women 0

Halftime: 1-0