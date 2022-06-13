Chris Wood speaks to the Herald ahead of the All Whites' intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood speaks to the Herald ahead of the All Whites' intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica. Photo / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Doha

Given what he is about to face, Chris Wood seems remarkably relaxed.

Sitting down to talk to the striker in the All Whites' team hotel, you wouldn't know he has the weight of a nation on his shoulders.

Against Costa Rica on Wednesday, Wood is the man most likely; the one who could fire New Zealand to a third Fifa World Cup, which would deliver millions of dollars, along with untold joy to the nation.

In a match of miniscule margins, a moment from Wood – who is our finest goal scorer in three decades - could be the difference.

But he, outwardly at least, takes a measured approach.

"Luckily being 30 years old and having the experience of 13 years as a professional, mentally you can take it as just another game," Wood tells the Herald, when asked about the pressure of the occasion. "It used to affect me a lot more when I was younger but you know what makes you tick and you know your game inside out. It's you and your teammates … you can't control anything else."

That's not to say Wood is downplaying the occasion. He has played in three previous intercontinental playoffs (Bahrain, 2009; Mexico 2013 and Peru, 2017), the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup and numerous iconic Premier League venues but knows Wednesday is unique.

"It's huge," says Wood. "You know the magnitude around what it could be and with it being a one off it's completely different from any other qualifying we have had to go through. It gives you great hope and great courage to know that with this one game we could be off to a World Cup."

Talk to anyone associated with Costa Rica about the All Whites and Wood is the main topic. He is la figura, El Crack, the man who can hurt them more than any other, due to his pure ability in the penalty box.

"We all know what he can do," said Marco Urena, who played 67 internationals for Costa Rica between 2009 and 2018. "He is strong, powerful, he scores goals."

Chris Wood in action. Photo / Photosport

Costa Rican journalists were also unequivocal.

"Offensively, he is the reference point," said one "You can't give him any kind of advantage because he will take it. He has shown that in England."

Another said Costa Rica's gameplan will be built around stopping Wood, ultimately by whatever means necessary.

So how does it feel to be almost the entire focus of an opposition nation?

"It's nice to know that my career has come of something and people take notice," says Wood. "But ultimately I am happy that they are worried about me because it is a sign that if they give me half a yard I will score. They need to be ready for it."

Wood is likely to be encircled vigorously for most of the match. It's something he is used to, saying that approach will only open up opportunities for other players.

"It is not going to be down to one player to win this game," says Wood.

Coming into this camp there was questions over an Achilles complaint, which had meant he played a limited part in Newcastle's end to the season.

But Wood played down any concerns, saying he had been managing tendinopathy in his Achilles for more than seven seasons.

"I deal with this every season and luckily I am well versed in what to do when it comes to it so it is not too bad at all," said Wood. "It started in my second year at Leicester (2014). Some years it comes on, some years it doesn't but it is part and parcel of football."

Watching Wood at close quarters over the past week has been fascinating and helped to explain his much publicised dedication to the national cause.

Despite the riches and fame on offer in the Premier League, he remains an intensely proud Kiwi and enjoys the environment, away from the egos, drama and pressure of club land.

He's a leader, but also one of the boys.

Chris Wood celebrates a goal with Winston Reid and All Whites teammates. Photo / Photosport

He still shares a room (with Tommy Smith) and competes as hard as a teenager during the eight-a-side games that end every training session.

Wood sets high standards but is also there to help, quick to offer words of encouragement to teammates, many of whom are still making their way in the sport.

"It's good - I ask him lots of questions because sometimes he gets the better of me," says defender Nando Pijnaker. "Occasionally I get the better of him but it's tough."

Wood wants to be around for the next World Cup cycle and few would bet against that, given his work ethic and durability.

But this is the chance to qualify for Fifa's showpiece while still at his peak, after hitting 51 Premier League goals in the last five years.

Wood hasn't been back in New Zealand since 2017 (for the Peru match) and has missed experiencing the support, excitement and anticipation that come with preparing on home soil.

He still remembers the buzz of the Bahrain game in 2009, when "Rory [Fallon] put his name in lights" with the winning goal.

Does Wood dream of a similar moment?

"I would love to be that guy but I have learnt over my career that even if it is not me and I do my job and someone else is that man, I'm more than happy," said Wood.

As they prepare to walk out of the dressing room on Wednesday, Wood's final message to his teammates will be succinct.

"I'll tell them to enjoy it," says Wood. "Simple as that. Enjoy it. That's all you need. You play your best football when you enjoy football.

"Don't worry about anything that could or would come from it or what might or might not happen, just enjoy this game. Because they don't come round often."